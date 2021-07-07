SEATTLE — The Yankees did exactly what they should have Tuesday night in a 12-1 blowout victory over the Mariners at T-Mobile Park: beat up on a lousy starting pitcher.

Few Yankees fans need reminding that that has been the exception rather than the rule in this disappointing season, so for that the Bombers deserve credit.

Teeing off on Justus Sheffield, dealt to the Mariners in November 2018 as part of the deal that brought James Paxton to the Bronx, the Yankees accomplished what Aaron Judge pleaded for a little more than a week ago when his team was on its way to getting swept in Boston: getting ahead early.

On this night, it was Giancarlo Stanton doing the primary damage in that regard, ripping a three-run homer, the DH’s 15th blast of the season, in the first for a 3-0 lead. Three more runs, two on a two-out single by Luke Voit, who set a career high with five hits, came an inning later to make it 6-0 and bring an end to Sheffield’s night. The lefthander allowed six runs, five hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings, driving his season ERA to 6.48.

Struggling righthander Jameson Taillon was the beneficiary of the outburst. Taillon, 3-4 with a 5.43 ERA entering the night and coming off of an outing the previous Tuesday against the Angels when he allowed five runs and a season-high nine hits, allowed one run and four hits in seven innings against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu’s resurgence continued as the leadoff man had three hits in his first three at-bats, en route to a 3-for-6 night that improved him to 14 for his last 36 (.388).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LeMahieu’s RBI single in the third off Hector Santiago made it 7-0 and Judge followed with an RBI double to make it 8-0.

The Yankees (43-41), who came into this six-game trip having lost seven of their previous nine, outhit the Mariners (45-41), 18-5, reaching a season high in hits and runs.

Voit, in a 3-for-16 slide coming in, added three RBIs to go with the five hits. Judge, Stanton, Miguel Andujar and Rougned Odor added two hits apiece. Odor gave the Yankees their second three-run homer of the night, his shot in the eighth making it 12-1.

Seattle did not put its first runner in scoring position against Taillon until the sixth when Kyle Seager singled with two outs, which got JP Crawford, who walked with one out, to second. Ty France delivered a blooper to left that brought in Crawford, but the Yankees were coasting 9-1.

Slumping closer Aroldis Chapman got to work a stress-free ninth inning and allowed a single, two walks and a wild pitch, but struck out the side in a scoreless frame.

Taillon had the lead before stepping on the mound.

LeMahieu led off with a single and, after Judge flied to the track in center, Gary Sanchez drew a walk. Stanton fell behind 0-and-1 before destroying the next pitch, an inviting 94-mph fastball, off the facing of the second deck in left, his 15th homer making it 3-0. Sheffield did strike out Gio Urshela and Odor swinging to end the 29-pitch inning.

Taillon allowed a one-out single to Mitch Haniger in the bottom half but nothing else in the 19-pitch inning.

The Yankees quickly tacked on. Tim Locastro, acquired last week from the Diamondbacks and making the start in center Tuesday, walked with one out in the second and went to second on LeMahieu’s second hit of the night. LeMahieu was erased when second baseman Dylan Moore made a terrific diving stop on Judge’s ground smash, turning it into a 4-6 force. But Judge would steal second and a wild pitch brought in Locastro to make it 4-0. Later in the inning came Voit’s two run-single to left that made it a six-run lead and mercifully brought an end to Sheffield’s night.

Voit added an infield single with the bases loaded in the fifth off Santiago to make it 9-0 and give the Yankees, at that point of the game, a 12-2 advantage in hits.