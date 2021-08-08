Yankees offense goes cold as Mariners halt five-game win streak

The Yankees hot streak got doused with cold water on Sunday.

First they lost the offensive spark of recently-acquired Anthony Rizzo when he had to be put on the COVID-19 injured list following a positive test on Saturday. Then they failed to get any production at the plate as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Seattle before 35,437 at the Stadium.

The Mariners halted the Yankees’ five-game winning streak by pushing two runs across in the eighth inning against reliever Lucas Luetge with an assist from third baseman Rougned Odor's fielding error.

But the offense — with defending AL home run champion Luke Voit returning from a 21-game stay on the IL with knee inflammation — managed just six hits and was 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The Yankees stranded 11 runners, five marooned in the third and fifth innings when Voit made the final out of the frame.

Brett Gardner reached on a one-out infield single in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate twice. DJ LeMahieu grounded out and Aaron Judge struck out to end it.

That performance wasted five scoreless innings from starter Luis Gil and scoreless innings of relief from Wandy Peralta and Commack product Stephen Ridings.

Gleyber Torres had three of the Yankees hits, but did not play the field in the ninth inning. He appeared to be battling hand discomfort after a head-first slide on a stolen base in the fourth inning, but stayed in the game.

The Yankees slipped to 6½ games back of the victorious first-place Rays in the AL East.

Odor failed to handle Abraham Toro’s hard grounder to put the leadoff man on in the top of the eighth and then Luetge walked Mitch Haniger. Kyle Seager drove in the first run with a ground-rule double to rightfield that Aaron Judge pursued but just couldn’t catch up with.

Leutge got a pair of strikeouts before Cal Raleigh laced a single to left. It scored Haniger, but Seager was cut down on a great throw by leftfielder Joey Gallo for the final out of the inning.

Yankees righthander Gil made his second career start and followed an excellent big league debut with another impressive performance. He threw five scoreless innings and now has pitched 11 frames without allowing a run.

The Mariners made the 23-year-old work hard of his five innings. Gill, elevated to the big league roster and slotted into the rotation when starters Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, needed 92 pitches to get through it, but skillfully escaped jams in the second and third innings.

With the bases loaded and one out in the second, he struck out Dylan Moore and got an inning-ending ground out to first base from Jake Bauers; Voit had to dive to narrowly beat Bauers to the base and slapped the ground with enthusiasm after the play.

In the third inning with two on and two out, he got Jarred Kelenic to look at a called third strike. He finished having allowed two hits and two walks to go with eight strikeouts.

Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi matched Gil frame-for-frame. The lefty threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while recording six strikeouts. Kikuchi managed to get inning-ending outs on Voit to snuff the Yankees’ two best chances to score in the first five frames; in the third, when they loaded the bases, and in the fifth, when they got runners to first and second.

As soon as Kikuchi was out of the game, the Yankees mounted their best threat yet. Reliever Casey Sadler gave up a leadoff single to Torres and followed that by hitting Roughned Odor with a pitch. He got Kyle Higashioka to pop out before former Met Paul Sewald came on to strikeout pinch-hitter Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu.

Peralta and Ridings kept the Mariners off the scoreboard on the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Peralta allowed a leadoff single before starting a 1-4-3 double play. Ridings faced four batters in the seventh, threw fastballs in the high 90s and recorded three strikeouts around a flare single.