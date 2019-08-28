SEATTLE — After an unimpressive outing his last time out, Thursday night in Oakland, Masahiro Tanaka lamented a rough three-run first inning.

“It’s on me, I shouldn’t have let that happen in the first inning,” Tanaka said after the loss to the A’s in which he allowed five runs in six innings. "That was a bad start for the game. I take responsibility for today’s game.”

The 30-year-old had nothing to lament Tuesday night and could claim plenty of responsibility for the outcome, throwing seven scoreless innings in the Yankees’ 7-0 victory over the Mariners in front of 23,129 at T-Mobile Park.

The Yankees, jump-started by Aaron Judge’s massive first-inning homer that traveled an estimated 462 feet and later by Brett Gardner’s three-run shot in the third, improved to 87-47 and pushed their AL East lead over the Rays to 10 1/2 games.

Tanaka, badly outdueling fellow Japanese countryman Yusie Kikuchi, did not allow a hit until the fifth and gave up three overall. Tanaka, now 10-7 with a 4.47 ERA, struck out seven and walked one.

The homers by Judge and Gardner gave the Yankees 66 this month, which extended the club’s most-homers-in-a-calendar-month record (the previous mark was 58). The Yankees, who improved to 4-4 on this nine-game, three-city trip that started last week with a sweep at the hands of the A’s, go for a three-game sweep against the Mariners (56-77) on Wednesday afternoon. James Paxton, a former Mariner, faces Justus Sheffield, a former Yankee, in a matchup of pitchers essentially traded for each other last November (the Mariners also received prospects Erik Swanson and Dom Thompson-Williams).

Five pitches into Tuesday night’s game, the Yankees had the lead and didn’t look back.

DJ LeMahieu led off against Kikuchi (5-9, 5.36), who allowed five runs and eight hits in four innings, and Judge followed by destroying a first-pitch fastball to dead center for his 17th homer and fifth in his last eight games. The blast gave Judge 100 homers in 371 career games. Only Ryan Howard (325 games) and Judge’s teammate, Gary Sanchez (355 games), have reached the 100-homer plateau faster. Sanchez achieved his milestone Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tanaka quickly gave his offense another crack with a perfect 14-pitch bottom half in which he struck out two, getting leadoff man Mallex Smith swinging at a slider and J.P. Crawford swinging at a splitter.

Gardner extended the lead in the third. Gleyber Torres improved to 10 for his last 22 with a leadoff single and Sanchez, his back knee scraping the ground as he swung, ripped one to center, though he didn’t hustle out of the box and only ended up with a 400-plus-foot single.

Gardner made that somewhat irrelevant, getting ahead 2-and-0 before roping a high fastball, which came in at 90 mph, to right, his 18th homer making it 5-0. It gave Gardner 22 extra-base hits in his last 34 games.

The Yankees added on in the fifth against righty Reggie McClain as Gio Urshela doubled, went to third on Mike Tauchman’s groundout and scored on Austin Romine’s ground smash to short, the 6-3 putout making it 6-0.

The Mariners got their first hit in the bottom half when Kyle Seager led off with a double. But Tanaka stranded him, ending the inning at 76 pitches and still very much in control. Through five, the Yankees were outhitting the Mariners 11-2. Tanaka allowed a leadoff double to Omar Narvaez to start the seventh but retired three straight to end one of his best outings of the season. Romine drew a bases-loaded walk against lefty Taylor Guilbeau in the ninth to make it 7-0.

Luis Cessa took over for Tanaka in the eighth and pitched two scoreless innings.