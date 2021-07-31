MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo seems to be adjusting just fine to his new uniform.

The first baseman hit a bomb in his Bombers debut Friday night, a 449-foot homer in the sixth inning that broke a scoreless tie, and he only increased his early legend status among the Yankees' fan base Saturday night.

Rizzo hit a 410-foot homer to rightfield, scored three runs and reached base five times in the Yankees’ 4-2 victory over the Marlins in front of 25,767 at loanDepot park.

Rizzo, who went 2-for-3 with two runs, a run batted in and a walk Friday night, went 2-for-2 with two walks and a hit by pitch Saturday. His homer in the seventh gave the Yankees (55-48) a 4-2 lead.

New acquisition Joey Gallo is off to a slower start in his new uniform, 0-for-7 with two walks in two games.

While Rizzo again stole the headlines, it was a second straight night of standout pitching for the Yankees against the Marlins (44-60), who continue to show why they’re cemented in last place in the NL East.

They were held to four hits and fell short in the ninth against Jonathan Loaisiga, who pitched out of a first-and-second, one-out jam by striking out Jorge Alfaro on three pitches and getting Bryan De La Cruz to ground into a forceout.

Loaisiga, closing with Aroldis Chapman having worked the previous two nights, had allowed a one-out single by Brian Anderson. Lewin Diaz then hit a bouncer to Gleyber Torres, who tagged Anderson with his glove while the ball was in his bare hand and bounced his throw to Rizzo, who could not scoop it. The result was no outs on the play, but Loaisiga got out of it.

Domingo German, without a win since May 20 but coming off a start in Boston July 25 in which he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning (the Yankees lost a 5-4 crusher that day), allowed two runs, two hits and two walks in four innings. Lucas Luetge, Clay Holmes — acquired a few days before the trade deadline — Chad Green and Loaisiga shut it down from there.

The Yankees left nine runners on base in a four-inning span from the second to the fifth, failing to take advantage of a second-and-third, none-out situation in the second after scoring their first two runs.

They took the lead in the second. Trevor Rogers hit Rizzo on the right hand with a 95-mph fastball and Giancarlo Stanton, a Marlin from 2010-17 before being dealt to the Yankees, followed with a drive to left-center that missed clearing the wall by about six inches, banging off the wall’s padding (it initially was called a home run but the call was changed). Rougned Odor lined an RBI single to right and Gary Sanchez dumped a ground-rule double to right to make it 2-0. Rogers struck out Tyler Wade and German and Torres grounded out to strand the two runners.

The Marlins drew even in the fourth. Miguel Rojas led off with a single and two outs later, Alfaro hammered an RBI triple to left-center that made it 2-1. With De La Cruz at the plate, Sanchez got crossed up on a fastball, with the ball glancing off the mask of plate umpire Larry Vanover and rolling away for a wild pitch that brought home the tying run.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the fifth. Rizzo lined a single to right off righthander David Hess, Stanton walked and Odor’s flyout to deep left advanced the runners. Sanchez struck out looking and the Marlins intentionally walked Wade to get to German, but Aaron Boone sent up Gio Urshela, dealing with a sore hamstring, to pinch hit. In came righty Anthony Bender, who immediately bent one into the dirt for a run-scoring wild pitch. Urshela struck out to end the inning.

Luetge allowed a leadoff double in the fifth but then retired six straight, striking out four. Holmes retired the Marlins on five pitches in the seventh and Green took care of them in order in the eighth.