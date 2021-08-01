MIAMI — For seven innings Sunday afternoon it looked like so many of the other Yankees games this season that preceded it.

So many that have resulted in a loss.

The opposing pitcher shutting down a slumbering lineup and even when provided a break or two, the Yankees unable to capitalize.

But things turned in the eighth — not uncoincidentally after Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara and his filthy stuff were out of the game— with newest Yankee Anthony Rizzo again in the middle of it.

The first baseman delivered the game-tying RBI single with one out in what would be a two-run eighth, which lifted the Yankees to a 3-1 victory in front of 20,758 at loanDepot park that completed a three-game sweep.

And now the new-look, surging Yankees, 56-48 and clearly invigorated by the deadline deals that netted them the lefty bats belonging to Rizzo and Joey Gallo, return to what is sure to be a rocking Stadium Monday for the start of a seven-game homestand.

After Alcantara struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings, the Yankees trailed 1-0 entering the eighth. Righty Anthony Bass came on for Brett Gardner, who led off with a sharp single to left. Pinch hitter DJ LeMahieu struck out and pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton bounced to third baseman Brian Anderson, who committed two errors on the play, though he was only charged with one. Anderson first bobbled the ball, then threw wildly past first to put runners on first and third. Lefty Richard Bleier, a former Yankee, came on to face Rizzo, who has crushed lefties and continued to. He lined an RBI single to left to make it 1-1. Rizzo came into the day 4-for-5 with two homers, three walks, five runs and two RBIs in his first two games with the Yankees. Aaron Judge followed with an RBI single to left to make it 2-1.

Zack Britton walked Miguel Rojas with one out in the bottom half but got Jazz Chisholm Jr. to ground sharply to first where Rizzo — who else? — started a 3-6-3 double play.

After the Yankees got one more in the ninth to make it 3-1 — Chisholm, the second baseman, committed two errors on a Gardner grounder, which allowed Gleyber Torres to score — Aroldis Chapman came on for the ninth and struck out two in the perfect inning for his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Jordan Montgomery’s recent hard luck continued in terms of run support. The lefthander, in allowing one run and three hits over five innings, received three earned runs or fewer for the 16th time in 21 starts this season. Montgomery, who has received a total of four runs in his last eight starts, lowered his ERA to 3.69. He walked one and struck out five.

Clay Holmes, an under-the-radar deadline deal acquistion, followed Montgomery and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.