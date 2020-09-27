The Yankees dodged a bullet in this sense:

Even with their hard-to-fathom skid to end the 2020 regular season, which concluded with a going-through-the-motions 5-0 loss to the Marlins at the Stadium on Sunday afternoon, they’ll avoid a date in this week’s wild-card round with the top-seeded Rays, a team that clinched the AL East title early last week and went 8-2 against the Yankees this year.

Not that a trip to the Midwest for the best-of-three wild-card round against fourth-seeded Cleveland, whom the fifth-seeded Yankees will take on starting Tuesday, should be seen as a break — not with Cleveland's pitching staff.

The way the Yankees played to end the season — losing six of their last eight after a 10-game winning streak to give them a final record of 33-27 — makes them a question mark this week regardless of opponent.

The Yankees were thisclose to a trip to St. Petersburg, but when the nothing-to-play-for Orioles rallied in Buffalo to take down the Blue Jays, 7-5, that locked the Yankees into second place and the fifth seed and left the third-place Blue Jays with the eighth seed (and the trip to St. Petersburg to face the Rays).

A brief interlude: Make playoff predictions based on how a team finished the season at your own peril. There are countless examples of teams that have been slumping entering the postseason that have caught fire to make or win the World Series, and vice versa.

The most significant factors the Yankees will have going for them Tuesday?

The have a true ace, Gerrit Cole, set to go in Game 1. The righthander, signed to a nine-year, $324 million free-agent deal last offseason, is pitching the best he has all season, going 3-1 with a 1.00 ERA in his last four starts.

It hasn’t shown much in their offensive production, but the Yankees are the healthiest they’ve been all year, with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu — who went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday to win the American League batting crown with an MLB-high .364 average — and Gleyber Torres all October-ready.

Still, the Yankees made it difficult to focus on anything but their warts as the playoffs beckon. Sunday brought many of those together, including sloppy defense and an inconsistent offense.

On this day, the Yankees could not take advantage of Marlins righthander Jose Urena being forced from the game after taking LeMahieu's 104-mph line drive off his right forearm with one out in the third inning. Urena suffered a non-displaced ulna fracture in the forearm and is out for the postseason. Lefthander Daniel Castano came on and threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt, auditioning for a postseason roster spot, probably didn’t do enough to secure one as he allowed three runs and four hits in four innings.

The Marlins (31-29), who clinched a National League playoff berth with their victory here Friday, took the lead in the second. After Schmidt struck out Brian Anderson swinging at a nasty slider, Matt Joyce walked and Jon Berti singled. Jazz Chisholm then lasered a 0-and-1 sinker over the head of centerfielder Aaron Hicks and off the wall for a two-run double. Corey Dickerson’s RBI single made it 3-0.

Urena retired Tyler Wade to start the third but got drilled by LeMahieu’s liner and left the game, replaced by Castano.

Anderson’s homer off Jonathan Holder in the fifth made it 4-0 and Chisholm’s blast off Nick Nelson in the eighth made it 5-0.