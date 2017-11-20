The Yankees made a flurry of small moves on Monday. One could turn out to be big, as it had something to do with a player the Yankees would like to sign — Japanese pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani.

And the Yankees could have Derek Jeter to thank if they land Ohtani.

In an otherwise minor trade with Jeter’s Marlins, the Yankees picked up $250,000 in international signing bonus pool money. Those dollars could go to an offer for Ohtani if he is allowed to play in the U.S., which is his desire.

The Yankees can offer Ohtani up to $3.5 million, which is the most any team can offer the 23-year-old as a bonus under the current system. But most teams don’t have that much slot money in the kitty.

Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association and the Japanese baseball authorities have not yet agreed on a new posting system for players who want to come to the U.S., but they are working on it.

The Players Association had set a deadline of Monday night to agree to a new system. They extended it to 8 p.m. on Tuesday as the sides continue to talk.

The sides are expected to reach an agreement at some point and Ohtani will be able to pick from among many interested major-league suitors, the Yankees and Mets among them.

In the trade with the Marlins, the Yankees got minor-league righthander Michael King and the pool money for first baseman Garrett Cooper and lefthander Caleb Smith. King, 22, went 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA for Class A Greensboro in 2017.

Earlier in the day, the Yankees acquired minor-league lefthander Reiver Sanmartin from the Rangers for righthander Ronald Herrera. Sanmartin, 21, went 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA for two Class A teams in 2017.

Cooper, Smith and Herrera made appearances for the Yankees last season. Brian Cashman continued his history of trading players he could otherwise lose in next month’s Rule V draft for younger prospects before the 40-man roster had to be set.

Cashman added six players to the 40-man, including top prospect Gleyber Torres, who is expected to compete for a major-league job in spring training.

The others were righthanders Albert Abreu, Domingo Acevedo and Jonathan Loaisiga, infielder Thairo Estrada and outfielder Billy McKinney.

Mets “talk’’ about Kinsler. The Mets and Tigers have had “preliminary” talks about a trade for second baseman Ian Kinsler, according to MLB.com. The Angels reportedly also are interested in Kinsler, 35, who hit .236 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs last season and is owed $11 million for 2018. . . The Mets added four players to their 40-man roster: righthanders Tyler Bashlor, Gerson Bautista and Corey Oswalt and infielder Luis Guillorme.