All it took for the Yankees to get their mojo back was a big swing.

From Aaron Judge? Luke Voit? Giancarlo Stanton?

Nope? Tyler Wade.

Wade’s two-run home run in the fifth inning on Saturday woke up the Yankees from a five-game homerless nap.

Once awakened, the Yankees flexed their longball muscles again and beat the Marlins at Yankee Stadium, 11-4.

The Yankees were trailing, 3-0, when Wade, who was starting at shortstop over the resting Gleyber Torres, crushed a first-pitch home run off the facing of the second deck in rightfield.

It was the Yankees’ first home run since Voit went deep in the ninth inning on Sunday in Boston.

Stanton tied it at 3 later in the fifth with a 113-mile per hour RBI double that one-hopped the left-centerfield wall. Stanton had one hit in his previous 21 at-bats, with 12 strikeouts.

The Yankees quickly broke the tie in a seven-run sixth that included two more homers.

Aaron Hicks, batting righthanded against former Yankee Stephen Tarpley (2-2), gave the Yankees the lead with a two-run homer to right-center.

DJ LeMahieu made it 7-3 later with a two-run double. LeMahieu (.359) went 4-for-5 with three RBIs to practically wrap up the AL batting title and challenge Washington’s Juan Soto (.351 going into Saturday) for the major league’s best average. Tim Anderson of the White Sox was at .337 going into Saturday.

Voit, the major-league home run leader, hit his 22nd three batters later, a three-run shot to right that gave the Yankees a 10-3 lead.

LeMahieu and Voit are looking to become the first pair of teammates to lead the majors in batting average and home runs since Hank Aaron (.355) and Eddie Mathews (46 homers) did so for the 1959 Milwaukee Braves.

The Yankees (33-26) went on to their second victory in their last seven games.

The regular-season finale is Sunday. The Yankees will open the playoffs on Tuesday as the road team against an opponent yet to be determined.

Deivi Garcia (3-2, 4.98 ERA) rallied from a bad previous outing in Boston (six runs in three innings). The 21-year-old rookie threw 6 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs. Garcia allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out seven.

Garcia gave up three runs on four singles in the third as the Yankees fell behind 3-0 to the Marlins, who clinched their first postseason berth since 2003 with a victory against the Yankees on Friday night.