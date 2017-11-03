Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere.

“I have decided to stay with the Yankees for the next three seasons,” the pitcher said in a statement released Friday night. “It was a simple decision for me as I have truly enjoyed the past four years playing for this organization and for the wonderful fans of New York.

“I’m excited to continue to be a part of this team, and I’m committed to our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to the Steinbrenner family, the Yankees organization, and the great fans of New York.”

The righthander didn’t exercise an opt-out clause in the seven-year, $155-million contract he signed before the 2014 season. If Tanaka had opted out, he would have left about $67 million on the table.

Tanaka, who turned 29 Wednesday, is 52-28 with a 3.56 ERA in four years with the Yankees. He went 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 2017, but had a stellar postseason, going 2-1 with a 0.90 ERA in three starts.