One day later the Yankees were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

A pall was cast over Saturday’s resumption of Yankees’ spring training when Masahiro Tanaka took a Giancarlo Stanton line drive squarely off the right side of his head during a simulated game and was taken to the hospital.

But the 31-year-old righthander, who laid on the mound mostly still for about five minutes after being hit by the liner that left Stanton’s bat at 112 mph, was released from New York-Presbyterian Saturday night and was back at the Stadium Sunday morning.

“We've seen him here today, walking around acting like his normal self so I'm hoping that he's in the clear,” Brett Gardner said. “Just a very scary incident.”

Aaron Boone said after Sunday’s workout — Day 2 of Spring Training II at the Stadium — that Tanaka had been diagnosed with “a mild concussion” but was no longer symptomatic.

“Really since he got to the hospital, pretty much he's been symptom-free and feeling good,” Boone said. “Regular appetite, regular night's sleep, in good spirits popping around today. So I think at this point we're really encouraged.”

Still, given the unpredictability of concussions, Boone wasn’t ready to declare when Tanaka will resume throwing.

“I think all the signs are pointing that he really dodged a bullet there, obviously,” Boone said of Tanaka suffering a serious injury. “We're encouraged where he is, but we'll take it day by day and hopefully it's something that won't be too long.”

Boone said “I hope so” when asked if he was certain the pitcher will be ready by the start of the season July 23.

“I don’t want to speculate too much because any time you go into the concussion protocol, and even though everything’s looking positive right now, you still want to get through these days and make sure he's symptom-free and able to do everything from an athletic standpoint without generating any symptoms or anything,” Boone said.

Tanaka tweeted, in English and Japanese, shortly after arriving home from the hospital.

“I appreciate all the support,” Tanaka tweeted. “I feel it a bit right now, but I’m all good. Going to try to get back on the mound ASAP! Thanks again for all the encouraging words!”

Jordan Montgomery followed Tanaka to the mound Saturday and used the protective “L” screen pitchers generally have in front of them for live BP sessions but almost never for simulated games. It was a sim game for Montgomery, but he went with the screen nonetheless.

Lefthander James Paxton threw live BP Sunday and requested the screen.

“After yesterday, seeing that happen, I just wanted to play it safe, especially first time out there,” said Paxton, who underwent lower back surgery Feb. 5 but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. “What happened yesterday was so scary. Luckily it doesn't happen very often, but I just wanted to play it safe the first time out. Next time I think it'll be more of a sim game setting, so the screen won't be out there. But, yeah, especially after yesterday it was a conscious decision just to have it out there for safety.”

Paxton, like just about any pitcher who has spent a decent amount of time in the big leagues, has been hit by comebackers, though never in the head.

“A ball comes back at you that hard, there's really not much you can do,” said Paxton, who while with the Mariners was forced from a 2018 game at the A’s after Jed Lowrie smoked him on the left arm with a 96-mph liner. “You kind of just get lucky if you put your glove in the right spot. That ball (Stanton’s) came back, I think they said 112 (mph). There’s really nothing you can do about that. It's just something that happens here and there, and you just pray that it doesn't happen.”