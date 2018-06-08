Masahiro Tanaka chugged for home and scored standing up on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, eliciting a raucous reaction in the Yankees’ dugout.

The celebration did not last.

The pitcher, who reached base on an error to start the sixth-inning rally that tied Friday night’s game against the Mets at 1, did not slide as he came to the plate and seemed to walk gingerly — not to mention exhaustedly — to the Yankees’ dugout.

He soon left the game with what the Yankees announced as “stiffness in both hamstrings” and will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

It is potentially another blow to a rotation that earlier in the week lost for the season lefthander Jordan Montgomery, who underwent Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

After scoring standing up and being congratulated by staff and teammates, Tanaka descended the dugout steps toward the clubhouse and, minutes later when the inning ended, Jonathan Holder came in from the bullpen for the bottom of the sixth.

Tanaka’s night, which started inauspiciously with a Brandon Nimmo homer, suddenly was over after five innings and 75 pitches.

The situation immediately brought to mind June 2008 when Yankees pitcher Chien-Ming Wang suffered a season-ending injury to his right foot running the bases in Houston, then a National League city.

Tanaka was terrific after allowing the leadoff homer to Nimmo, retiring 12 straight. Overall Tanaka, who came in 7-2 with a 4.79 ERA, allowed that one run and hit and one walk. Aided by a filthy splitter, the righthander struck out eight.