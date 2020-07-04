TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees righthander Masahiro Tanaka helped off field after taking line drive to head during simulated game

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is tended to by

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is tended to by team medical personnel after being hit by a ball off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton during a baseball a workout at Yankee Stadium in New York, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Masahiro Tanaka laid nearly motionless on the mound for roughly minutes Saturday afternoon after taking a screaming line drive off his head on a batted ball by Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated game at the Stadium.

After being looked at by the training staff, Tanaka, entering the final year of his contract with the Yankees, was led off the field and into the clubhouse for further evaluation.

About an hour later, the Yankees announced Tanaka was “alert, responsive and walking under his own power.” The club said Tanaka was being sent to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing.

It was a scary start to the resumption of Yankees spring training, which began in full for the club on Saturday.

Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge preceded Stanton into the box against Tanaka and hit without incident.

Music played loudly as Stanton stepped in against Tanaka. After taking two pitches, Stanton sent a liner back up the middle that appeared to connect squarely against the right side of Tanaka’s head. The ball ricocheted upward and seemed to stay in the air for minutes, eventually coming down near the backstop on the third-base dugout side.

Tanaka pitched without a protective screen in front of him, which is typical for sim games.

Players and staff rushed to the mound as Stanton, hit in the face by a Mike Fiers fastball in 2014 while a member of the Marlins, bent over worriedly and just stared at the ground.

The boisterous music soon stopped, and the 31-year-old Tanaka was tended too in complete silence, the pitcher occasionally softly banging his leg into the dirt.

Stanton simply went back inside, his hitting work in sim games done for the day. Stanton did return to the outfield about 45 minutes later to play catch and later took full BP.

After players and staff stood for another few minutes, seemingly still in shock, Jordan Montgomery walked to the mound to start his sim game, this time a protective screen in front of him.

