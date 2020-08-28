TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Judge goes back on injured list with calf strain

The Yankees' Aaron Judge waits for his turn

The Yankees' Aaron Judge waits for his turn to hit during batting practice before a game against the Braves on Wednesday in Atlanta. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Aaron Judge is headed back to the injured list.

This time a bit more willingly.

The rightfielder was placed on the IL Aug. 12, against his wishes, with a right calf strain.

He was activated for Wednesday’s doubleheader in Atlanta and started the second game that day but was removed before the bottom of the sixth after the right calf area “tightened up,” according to Aaron Boone.

Judge was put back on the IL Friday, again with a calf strain, a few hours before the Yankees began a doubleheader against the Mets at the Stadium.

“Similar in that it’s low grade and pretty minor, but enough that he had to go back on the IL,” Boone said. “Hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down too long, but definitely something that we got to continue to work to get right.”

Judge, who went 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, seemed to have tweaked the calf while running to second base after leading off the fourth with a single.

“I just hurt for him because, obviously, there’s a lot of conversations around it, and I know how much he wants to be out there and how much he does to be out there,” Boone said. “So it’s another one of those cases where I just hurt for the individual.”

Judge’s first appearance on the IL made it three straight seasons in which the outfielder, who played in 155 games in his breakout 2017 season, has had to spend time there.

  

Extra bases

On a Zoom call with fans Thursday night, general manager Brian Cashman estimated that Gleyber Torres, put on the IL Aug. 21 with left quadriceps and hamstring strains, will be out three to six weeks . . . Cashman said Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) still is more than a week from returning. He added that it is possible that DJ LeMahieu, out since Aug. 16 with a sprained left thumb, will return before the end of the weekend.

