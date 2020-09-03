Yankees blow two leads in crushing loss to Mets

Aroldis Chapman appealed his three-game suspension for throwing a ball near the head of a Tampa Bay batter on Tuesday night, so he was available to try to close out a one-run win for the Yankees against the Mets at Citi Field on Thursday.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, Chapman allowed a tying home run by J.D. Davis on an 0-and-2 pitch with one out in the ninth. On to extra innings, with a runner on second to start.

After the Yankees didn’t score in the top of the 10th, thanks in part to a baserunning blunder by Tyler Wade, the Mets ended the game in the bottom half on Pete Alonso’s leadoff two-run homer.

That’s right. A leadoff two-run homer. 2020, y’all.

The Yankees’ 9-7 defeat was a crusher and ended the Subway Series in a 3-3 tie.

Yankees reliever Albert Abreu, in his second big-league outing, entered the game in the 10th with Dominic Smith on second. The drama didn’t last long as Alonso sent Abreu’s second pitch through heavy raindrops into the empty leftfield stands for a 404-foot walk-off homer.

The Yankees blew leads of 4-0 and 7-4 in the final regular-season matchup of New York’s teams for 2020. Thursday’s game was a makeup of one of the three that were postponed Aug. 21-23 after the Mets had a pair of positive COVID-19 tests.

Chapman’s season started late after he tested positive for COVID-19. The lefthander made his 2020 debut on Aug. 17 and then didn’t pitch for 10 days. Thursday’s appearance was his fifth. He also had allowed a walk-off two-run homer by the Mets' Amed Rosario in Game 2 of a doubleheader last Friday.

The ninth inning started with the Yankees holding a 7-6 lead. Chapman walked Jeff McNeil, who was replaced by pinch runner Billy Hamilton.

With Davis batting, Hamilton took off for second base as Chapman tried to pick him off at first. Chapman was called for a balk. Hamilton would have beaten the throw from first to second anyway.

On the next pitch, Hamilton was thrown out by Kyle Higashioka trying to steal third. Making the first out at third base when trailing by a run? A huge break for the Yankees . . . until Davis tied it with a 426-foot blast to center.

Chapman gave up a single by Michael Conforto but sent the game to the 10th with strikeouts of Todd Frazier and Smith.

The Yankees started the top of the 10th with Wade on second. But that advantage was negated when Wade was doubled off second on DJ LeMahieu's line drive to right.

The Yankees took a 4-0 lead in the second against Robert Gsellman. Wade drove in the first run with a bases-loaded single, LeMahieu made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly and Luke Voit laced a two-run double to left to give J.A. Happ a four-run advantage.

But Happ couldn’t match his previous outing, when he shut out the Mets for 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

The Mets got on the board in the bottom of the second when Frazier homered to right. The Mets tied the score with three two-out runs in the fourth as manager Aaron Boone had no choice but to stick with the laboring Happ.

The Yankees had gotten just two-thirds of an inning from starter Jordan Montgomery in a 5-3 loss to the Rays on Wednesday night. With a doubleheader in Baltimore looming on Friday, Boone had to get length out of Happ.

With a runner on third and one out, Happ struck out Alonso but then allowed four consecutive hits as the Mets tied the score at 4. Jake Marisnick had an RBI double, Rosario drove in a run with a single, Robinson Chirinos singled and McNeil drove in the tying run with a single.

To Happ’s credit, he got Davis to fly out to center to end the inning and put up a 1-2-3 fifth. Boone went to Adam Ottavino to keep the score tied in the sixth – which he did – and then the Yankees took the lead in the seventh.

Gio Urshela drove in the tiebreaking run with a single off new Mets reliever Miguel Castro. Brett Gardner, who entered the game batting .173, drove in an insurance run with a double under Alonso’s glove.

Aaron Hicks added an RBI single in the eighth to make it 7-4.

The Mets pulled to within 7-6 in the eighth on Rosario’s two-out, two-run single off Zack Britton.