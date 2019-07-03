It may be a joke, but Aaron Boone is not laughing.

A day after telling WFAN it was “a joke” that Gleyber Torres was not selected to the All-Star Game, Boone got a chance to double down. After all, Torres also was not one of the three American League replacements selected Wednesday, despite slashing .295/.363/.544 with 19 homers and 48 RBIs going into the game against the Mets.

“I think it’s a joke that he’s not on that team,” Boone said Wednesday at Citi Field. “I mean, Gleyber Torres not an All-Star? You can kick rocks on that one. That’s ridiculous. He’s been unbelievable for us, a first-place club. The offensive consistency he’s had, the power, the on-base, the playing both positions in the middle infield. It doesn’t seem right to me that he’s not on that team.”

Instead, second baseman Brandon Lowe, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Jose Berrios have been selected to replace Tommy La Stella, Jake Odorizzi and Hunter Pence, all of whom won’t be making the trip to Cleveland next week. The original All-Star rosters are chosen via a mix of fan vote, player vote, manager selection and the commissioner’s office. The replacements were selected by All-Star manager Alex Cora and the commissioner’s office. Aroldis Chapman, DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez will represent the Yankees.

When asked why he thinks Torres was snubbed, Boone said, “I don’t know, I don’t know. I haven’t dove in – I know there’s all kinds of players and coaches vote and fan voting, and sometimes that’s in a few weeks ago. Obviously, every team needs to be represented. I understand there’s a lot of moving parts that make it difficult and ultimately, every year you have guys that are certainly deserving that don’t get in that game. But Gleyber is one of those that’s a head scratcher for me.”

Entering Wednesday, Torres led all qualified AL second basemen in home runs and was third in batting average, first in slugging and second in on-base percentage, behind LeMahieu. Compare that to the second baseman who was selected Wednesday, Lowe: a slash line of .276/.339/.523, all lower than Torres’ numbers. Lowe had 16 homers going into Wednesday, three fewer than Torres, and 49 RBIs.

Torres earned his 49th RBI in the first inning against the Mets on Wednesday, singling in Aaron Judge with two outs to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Boone said he broke the news to Torres and Luke Voit, who also seemed to have a good chance of going, in London. Voit, though, would not have been able to play anyway. He has a mild abdominal strain and won’t be back until after the break. Torres’ absence is more noticeable, for his impact, his youth and the progress he’s made. Boone told them he felt both were deserving.

“I think he’s appreciated now around the game as a great player,” Boone said of Torres. “Just 22 years old. I’m just really proud of the continued strides I see with him from the time he got called up last year and was an impact for us right away, I feel like his game in little, subtle ways has improved so much as well, and those are things that we challenged him on. I feel like he’s met every challenge, and he continues to become this polished, well-rounded player at such a young age.”