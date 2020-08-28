In his first nine outings of the season, few relievers in the sport were as effective or electric as Chad Green.

The last two?

Not good, and they’ve been plenty costly to the Yankees, who already had enough problems.

The latest implosion came Friday afternoon against the Mets when Green failed to hold the three-run lead entrusted to him.

Inheriting a two-on, none-out situation from Jordan Montgomery in the sixth inning, Green flushed it by allowing three home runs — a tying three-run blast by Pete Alonso and back-to-back two-out shots by Dom Smith and Jake Marisnick — leading to a 6-4 loss in the first game of a straight doubleheader at the Stadium.

Given that the Braves' Freddie Freeman had hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Green in the righthander's most recent appearance Wednesday, that meant he had allowed four home runs in a span of seven batters and blown two leads. He took the loss in each game.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Yankees (16-12), who earlier in the day again had to put Aaron Judge on the injured list with a right calf strain.

After allowing back-to-back singles by J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto to start the sixth, Montgomery turned a 4-1 lead over to Green. He promptly caught too much of the plate with a full-count fastball that Alonso put on the netting overhanging Monument Park for his sixth home run and a 4-4 tie.

Green then retired two straight before allowing back-to-back homers by Smith into the Yankees' bullpen and Marisnick into the leftfield stands to make it 6-4.

Montgomery was charged with three runs (two earned) and five hits in five innings-plus. The lefthander struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Before Wednesday, Green had posted a 0.71 ERA in his first nine appearances, striking out 17 and walking four in 12 2/3 innings.

Dellin Betances, a career Yankee until the Mets signed him to a free-agent deal last offseason, hit Clint Frazier with a pitch and walked Brett Gardner with two outs in the sixth but retired Gary Sanchez on a fly to center. Edwin Diaz then struck out the side in the seventh, giving Mets pitchers 13 strikeouts.

Green’s struggles overshadowed what had been standout days by Clint Frazier and Luke Voit.

Frazier, batting second in a lineup again missing Judge and already without the injured Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, had an RBI double and a two-run homer to improve to 11-for-32 since being recalled Aug. 12. Voit, hitting leadoff for the second time in his career, went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.

Voit led off the first with a single to right against Michael Wacha and Frazier followed by roping a full-count 95-mph fastball into the gap in left-center for an RBI double. Brett Gardner bunted toward third for a single and Sanchez drew a nine-pitch walk, with the last of those pitches going to the backstop for a wild pitch that made it 2-0.

In the second, Voit hit a two-out double and Frazier lined a 1-and-2 cutter over the rightfield fence for a 4-0 lead.