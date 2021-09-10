Team Titanic pulled into Citi Field on Friday and continued what has become a remarkable plunge.

The Yankees, who had said all of the right things after what Aaron Boone appropriately called a "horrible" 1-6 homestand, turned in arguably their most embarrassing performance of the season in a 10-3 loss to the previously skidding Mets in front of 37,288.

The Yankees, who were outhit 11-7 and committed two errors in an overall sloppy effort, have lost a season-high seven straight games and 11 of 13.

Did Aaron Boone think his team came in unfocused? "No, I do not,'' he said. "I think these guys are desperately trying to turn this around. I think they are committed to their process, to what they’re doing. We’re not getting results right now. We’re all [ticked] off about that. But as far as the intent and these guys’ focus, it’s there. We’ve got to play better."

Mets rookie righthander Tylor Megill, who came in an unimposing 2-4 with a 4.20 ERA, allowed two runs and four hits in a season-high seven innings in which he struck out a season-high 10.

Jordan Montgomery, who came in 5-5 with a 3.47 ERA — having allowed three or fewer runs in 21 of his 25 starts — had one of his worst outings of the season. The lefthander, plagued by the shaky defense characteristic of the Yankees much of this season, allowed seven runs (five earned) and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. The Yankees continued to not score much for Montgomery, who has received three or fewer runs of support in 21 of his 26 starts.

His outing on this night came apart in a five-run third, an inning the Yankees actually entered with a 2-1 lead after Joey Gallo's 427-foot solo home run in the second.

Jonathan Villar led off with a single, Francisco Lindor walked and a wild pitch allowed the runners to advance. Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso then walked to tie it at 2-2.

The inning got worse. Far worse.

Javier Baez sent a ground smash to third, where Gio Urshela made a nice stop and chose to throw home to Gary Sanchez rather than try for a double play. His throw was wide left, Sanchez didn't make much of an effort to catch it and Urshela's error made it 3-2. Jeff McNeil then executed a perfect bunt to the first-base side of the mound for a single and a 4-2 lead. Kevin Pillar’s sacrifice fly to deep left made it 5-2 and James McCann’s line-drive double to left brought in McNeil for a 6-2 lead.

After Montgomery retired Villar to start the fourth, Lindor poked the first pitch he saw down the line in right and over the wall for his 14th homer, an opposite-field shot that gave the Mets a 7-2 lead. In came lefty Joely Rodriguez and Conforto reached base on an infield single. One out later, an RBI double to left by Baez (three hits) made it 8-2.

The Mets tacked on two more in the seventh against Michael King, activated earlier in the day from the injured list. Baez singled and King hit McNeil and Pillar consecutively to load the bases. McCann hit what should have been a double-play grounder to DJ LeMahieu, but Gleyber Torres’ team-leading 17th error — a wild, high throw to first — brought in Baez and McNeil to make it 10-2.

The Yankees scored first when Brett Gardner tripled with one out in the first — McNeil tried to make a diving backhand catch of his sliced liner down the leftfield line and missed it — and came in on Aaron Judge’s sharp grounder to second.

The Yankees gave the run back in the bottom of the first, and the way they did it set the tone for the rest of the game.

After singles by Villar and Conforto, Baez singled sharply to left with two outs. Third base coach Gary DiSarcina made an aggressive send, testing Joey Gallo's arm, but Gallo’s strong one-hop throw to Sanchez was on line and in plenty of time. Villar started his slide late, which seemed to trick Sanchez, who had the plate blocked but moved to the side while applying the tag to Villar's helmet as his foot touched the plate.

Plate umpire Ted Barrett called Villar out but the call was overturned after a nearly three-minute review, tying the score at 1.

And if Yankees fans at the moment had that sinking feeling, they had good reason to feel that way.