Aaron Boone all season has praised his club’s ability to "get up off of the mat."

The Yankees did just that in a big way Saturday night, even if there were plenty of hiccups along the way.

After completely flushing the five-run second-inning lead provided by two-run homers by Kyle Higashioka and Brett Gardner and a solo shot by Aaron Judge — who later tied the score with a two-run homer — the Yankees rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Mets that ended their season-worst losing streak at seven games.

A sigh of relief for Boone? "That’s one way of putting it,'' he said. "Obviously, we’ve needed to win. It wasn’t easy . . . One of those where we needed everyone, we used almost everyone, and it feels good to hear some noise in that room postgame."

With the Red Sox winning and the Blue Jays sweeping a doubleheader in Baltimore, it was a much-needed victory for the Yankees (79-63). That left the Red Sox (81-63) one game ahead of the Yankees and Toronto (79-63) in the battle for the two wild-card spots.

"We definitely needed it,'' Gardner said. "We needed it a few days ago but it didn’t come until today. It’s nice to get back on track. We’ve been kind of lately [experiencing] the highest of highs and recently the lowest of lows. Just proud of the way we responded."

The Yankees, who took a 5-0 lead in the second after the homer eruption, saw the Mets (71-72) score seven unanswered runs in taking a 7-5 lead. Meanwhile, Mets starter Taijuan Walker retired 13 straight batters and Seth Lugo extended the streak to 16.

But the Yankees rallied in the eighth against the Mets' shaky bullpen. Gardner led off with a single and Judge launched a towering shot to left for his 32nd homer to tie it at 7.

Asked to describe Judge’s night, Yankees starter Corey Kluber said, "I’m not sure I have the words really to say. Two big home runs, diving play there in the ninth. Made a nice play in the fourth when I was still out there. He can impact the game in so many ways. He’s a very underrated outfielder, he’s a good baserunner. There’s numerous ways he can help a team win a ballgame, and tonight he showed a lot of them."

Giancarlo Stanton singled and one out later, Gleyber Torres reached on an infield single to send pinch runner Andrew Velazquez to second.Pinch hitter Luke Voit sent a grounder to shortstop Francisco Lindor that seemed destined to be a double play, but Javier Baez — a beast at the plate in this series — airmailed his throw to first and nearly threw it in the stands, allowing Velazquez to dive across the plate with the go-ahead run.

This being the Yankees, their battered bullpen didn’t make it easy in the final two innings. Albert Abreu, the Yankees' fifth pitcher of the night, retired the first two hitters in the eighth before walking Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto back-to-back. Pete Alonso, who hasn’t done much this series, put a charge into one but flied out to Gardner on the warning track in dead center.

Aroldis Chapman, rickety during pretty much all of the season’s second half, needed a diving catch by Judge in rightfield on a sinking liner by Baez to start his ninth with an out. "Huge night by Aaron,'' Boone said. "Great play there in the ninth. That’s not an easy play. Just a special night by a great player."

After J.D. Davis sliced a ground-rule double down the line in right, Chapman struck out Kevin Pillar on a splitter that broke downward like a knuckleball, hit the dirt, went off Higashioka's glove and rolled toward the backstop. Pillar, however, did not realize where the ball was and Higashioka was able to throw him out at first, with Davis taking third.

James McCann, who had an RBI triple in the second and hit a two-run homer off Chad Green in the sixth to give the Mets a 6-5 lead, hit a routine fly to right to give Chapman his 26th save in 30 chances.

Corey Kluber, 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA coming in but with an 8.22 ERA in two starts since returning from the injured list, coughed up most of the five-run lead he was given in the second and allowed four runs and five hits in four innings. In a span of five pitches in the second, Pillar had an RBI double, McCann hit an RBI triple to right and Walker added a run-scoring single. Baez's 30th home run made it 5-4 in the third.

The Yankees, whose offense took a nosedive in their recent 2-11 stretch, broke out in the second, a 33-pitch inning for Walker.

Torres led off with a bullet single off the base of the wall in left. Higashioka laid into a 1-and-2 fastball and sent it over the leftfield wall for his 10th homer and a 2-0 lead. Gardner’s two-run blast to right-center and Judge's solo shot to left-center made it 5-0.

After Lucas Luetge walked Jeff McNeil to start the sixth, the Yankees brought in Green (as part of a double switch) to face Pillar. That at-bat was interrupted when several objects were thrown on the field and a fan began running around on the field before being brought down hard from behind by a security guard.

After throwing several warmup pitches, Green struck out Pillar, but McCann blasted a two-run homer to left to give the Mets a 6-5 lead.

The Mets made it 7-5 in the seventh against Clay Holmes on three straight two-out hits by Baez, McNeil and Pillar.

"I believe in this team, I believe in this group,'' Boone said. "It’s been ugly at times, but I don’t think this group will ever lose confidence in what we’re doing when we’re at our best."