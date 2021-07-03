Yankees embarrassed again, this time in five-run loss to Mets

The Yankees, who may well lead MLB in team meetings if nothing else, are rapidly closing in on becoming a .500 club.

Or worse.

Two days off because of rain after taking one of their worst regular-season losses in years — when Aroldis Chapman failed to hold a four-run lead in the ninth inning Wednesday night against the Angels — provided no respite from the subpar baseball the Yankees have played all season.

And so, even after much breathless reporting on the Aaron Judge-called team meeting before Tuesday night’s game, the Yankees all but napped through an 8-3 loss to the Mets on Saturday in front of 40,047 at the Stadium.

The Yankees were held hitless for the first 5 1/3 innings by Taijuan Walker. By then, the Mets had eight runs and 12 hits.

The Yankees (41-40), who have lost six of their last seven games, will play the Mets (42-36) in a split doubleheader on Sunday. Even the fact that ace Gerrit Cole will start one of those games offers no guarantees, given his struggles since MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.

By the end of Saturday’s game, the sizable number of Mets fans in attendance dominated what remained of the crowd. If managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner was watching from his Tampa home, it was a sight and sound he could not have enjoyed.

On Thursday, Steinbrenner strongly endorsed general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, but according to multiple club insiders in Tampa and as reported in Newsday several weeks ago, he has been asking some "pointed" questions about how the organization is being run.

Nothing in the last few weeks has occurred that would suggest those questions will stop anytime soon.

The Yankees wound up getting outhit 14-3. Aaron Judge ended Walker's no-hit bid with one out in the sixth, hammering a 2-and-2 fastball to right-center for his team-best 19th homer to make it 8-1. Gio Urshela's two-out, two-run single off Miguel Castro made it 8-3, and that was that.

Jordan Montgomery, in and out of trouble during his 4 1/3 innings, was charged with three runs, two of which scored when Lucas Luetge couldn’t limit the damage in the fifth. Montgomery (3-3, 4.17) gave up six hits, walked three and struck out six.

Walker (7-3, 2.44) was charged with two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out five.

Through three innings, the Mets created plenty of traffic on the bases but were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded five runners. But they broke through in the fifth, repeatedly finding holes and driving Montgomery from the game.

With one out in the fifth, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Dom Smith singled to make it 1-0. Pete Alonso walked to load the bases and Aaron Boone brought in the lefthanded Luetge to face righthanded-hitting James McCann. He singled to center to make it 2-0 and, with Kevin Pillar at the plate, a wild pitch made it 3-0.

Lefthander Justin Wilson, recently activated from the injured list, began the sixth and didn't offer any help. He pitched to five batters, allowed four hits and a walk and was charged with five runs.

Wilson allowed singles by Jeff McNeil, Jose Peraza and Nimmo to load the bases. Lindor walked to force in a run and Smith doubled to left to drive in two more for a 6-0 lead.

As Boone went to the mound to remove Wilson, he and the rest of the Yankees heard booing on par with the worst David Ortiz got when he suited up in this ballpark with the Red Sox. On came Michael King, who struck out Alonso and McCann but walked Conforto and allowed a two-run single to left by Pillar to make it 8-0.

King was one of the Yankees' very few bright spots, striking out nine in four innings . . . after the game had long since been decided.