Poised to overcome the worst start of Gerrit Cole’s time in pinstripes, the Yankees could not overcome another meltdown by Aroldis Chapman on Sunday as they gave up six runs in the seventh inning and lost to the Mets, 10-5, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

With the Yankees leading 5-4 entering the final regulation inning of the seven-inning game, Chapman — in his first appearance since blowing a four-run lead to the Angels on Wednesday — gave up a leadoff home run to Pete Alonso into the visiting bullpen in left-center.

Chapman then hit Michael Conforto on the back of the right shoulder with a 100-mile per hour fastball on 0-and-2 and walked Jeff McNeil before he was removed by manager Aaron Boone.

Chapman was booed as he walked to the dugout by the Yankees fans in the crowd of 42,714, just as Cole had been when he was pulled with one out in the fourth.

The Mets went on to score five more runs with Lucas Luetge on the mound. Pinch hitter Jose Peraza drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded drive to the leftfield wall that was caught by a Mets fan leaning over the fence.

Yankees leftfielder Tim Locastro had no chance to catch the ball and it would not have cleared the fence. So the umpires huddled and ruled it a two-run, ground-rule double and the Mets had a 7-5 lead.

Brandon Nimmo followed with a two-run single and Francisco Lindor added an RBI single to make it 10-5. Chapman (5-3) was charged with the first three runs.

The Yankees, who have lost seven of eight, gave up seven runs in the ninth inning on Wednesday in an 11-8 loss to the Angels. After two rainouts, they were beaten by the Mets on Saturday, 8-3.

Cole’s outing is sure to reignite the question of whether MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances has negatively affected the Yankees’ ace.

Handed a 4-1 lead after three innings, Cole went 3 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs. He allowed six hits, walked three and struck out six. It was his shortest start as a Yankee and only the third time in his career he failed to get through four innings.

Cole was booed as he walked off the mound with the Yankees ahead by one and the bases loaded.

The Mets tied the score at 4 on Lindor’s single off Jonathan Loaisiga.

The Yankees retook the lead in the fifth when Marcus Stroman threw a wild pitch over Voit’s head to score Giancarlo Stanton.