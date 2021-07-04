Corey Kluber said on Sunday that he has been throwing from 90 feet for about a week as he tries to come back from a right shoulder strain.

But Kluber, who threw a no-hitter on May 19 and was injured during his next outing, said he doesn’t know when he will pitch again.

"I don’t really have [a timetable]," Kluber said before Sunday’s doubleheader against the Mets. "Trying to do the best I can to take it a day at a time and not look too far ahead. I think that allows me the best chance to do everything I can that day to the best of my ability."

Kluber, who signed a one-year, $11 million deal in the offseason after throwing one inning over the previous two seasons, is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 10 starts.

"Going through a throwing program right now," he said. "Trying to build up the progression of the throwing, just like anybody would come back from an arm injury. Just got to go through the throwing program process and when that’s sufficient, get [on] the mound."

Luis Severino, who threw off the Yankee Stadium mound on Saturday, will probably need two more of those bullpens sessions before he faces hitters again, manager Aaron Boone said. Severino is coming back from a groin injury he suffered while making a minor league rehab start following Tommy John surgery.

Extra bases

Boone said lefthander Zack Britton (hamstring strain) will not come off the IL when he is eligible on Tuesday, but could be activated during the upcoming road trip . . . Wandy Peralta (back) was activated off the IL and served as the 27th man for Sunday’s doubleheader . . . Tim Locastro, acquired on Thursday from Arizona, started Game 1 in leftfield and went 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly.