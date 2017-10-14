The Astros and Yankees have had several quirky connections, despite having been in separate leagues for decades:
The Yankees played the first game in the Astrodome, an exhibition on April 9, 1965. During batting practice, Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris tried unsuccessfully to hit balls off the roof. In the game, Mantle did have the first hit and home run.
Six Astros pitchers had a combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2003. Roy Oswalt left in the first inning with a groin pull and was succeeded by Peter Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel and Billy Wagner.
