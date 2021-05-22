Aaron Boone fully believes Miguel Andujar is on his way to turning it around.

Despite a miscommunication in the outfield Friday — Andujar strayed into centerfielder Brett Gardner's territory, interfered with his ability to make the catch and was charged with an error when Gardner dropped the ball — Boone said he likes having Andujar in leftfield and believes his bat is beginning to come alive.

The converted third baseman "moves naturally out there," Boone said. "I’ve felt good about him in the outfield really ever since he’s taken it up . . . Overall, he’s done a really nice job out there. I feel like he’s having some quality at-bats for us."

Andujar had an RBI double in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 7-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday, just his second RBI this year (he missed the first month of the season with a wrist injury). He is hitting .209.

Andujar did have trouble tracking a hard-hit ball in the eighth, which went for a triple by Nick Madrigal, but Boone called it "a tough chance." He added, "I feel like he’s playing well out there and continuing to make a lot of strides out there."

Andujar does seem to be getting more comfortable at the plate; he is hitting .300 in his last eight games and has at least one hit in seven of those games. "Hopefully with some regular opportunities here, he’s able to find some traction a little bit," Boone said.

O’Day starts throwing

Sidearming righthander Darren O’Day (strained rotator cuff) played catch Saturday for the first time since landing on the injured list April 30. Boone said his return still is a long way away.

Because he’s been down for about three weeks, "I think it’s going to be at least that to build him back up," Boone said. "As much time as you’re down throwing, usually it’s at least that much time to build back up. So hopefully everything goes well and . . . hopefully [we see him] sometime in June, but we’re in the very early days of starting a throwing program."

Sevy sparkles

Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery) looked excellent in a simulated game and is close to game action, Boone said. "The reports were glowing — velocity, shape of the slider, all those things, he’s doing really well."

Extra bases

Third base coach Phil Nevin is still testing positive and showing symptoms of COVID-19, Boone said . . . Aaron Hicks likely will have wrist surgery sometime in the upcoming week . . . Clint Frazier (sore neck) made his return Saturday, striking out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He hadn’t been in a game since May 17.