MINNEAPOLIS – Before first-pitch Wednesday, the Yankees knew the deal.

The hot-on-their-heels A’s had already put a 10-spot on the board in Baltimore against the rancid Orioles, well on their way to yet another victory.

The Yankees responded by nearly getting no-hit in a 3-1 loss to the Twins in front of 24,134 at Target Field.

With the loss the Yankees, who went 4-5 on this three-city trip, saw their lead over Oakland for the top AL wild-card spot cut to one game. They’re 10 games behind the Red Sox in the East.

Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi had a no-hitter until Greg Bird’s RBI double into the gap in left-center with one out in the eighth made it a 3-1 game.

The Yankees (90-56) until that point had hit a handful of balls hard but had nothing to show for it. They avoided being no-hit for the eighth time in franchise history and for the first time since June 11, 2003 when six Astros pitchers accomplished the feat.

Odorizzi, who struck out five and walked three over 7 1/3 innings, had been there before against the Yankees. On May 29, 2016 Odorizzi, then with Tampa, no-hit the Yankees for 6 1/3 innings before Starlin Castro homered, the only hit of a 2-1 Yankees victory. Brett Gardner preceded the HR with a walk.

Odorizzi, 5-10 with a 4.57 ERA coming in, saw a different result Wednesday.

After Bird’s double, lefty Taylor Rogers came on and struck out Gleyber Torres. Righthander Trevor Hildenberger was next and he struck out Andrew McCutchen.

Hildenberger, who hauled a 4.14 ERA into the night, watched Aaron Hicks hit a screaming liner to right to start the ninth but rightfielder Max Kepler charged in and made a diving catch. The Yankees were victimized by more than a few stellar defensive plays by the Twins (67-78). Miguel Andujar singled and Giancarlo Stanton sent a laser to right but right at Kepler for the second out that dropped Stanton to 8 for his last 71. Didi Gregorius grounded to first, earning Hildenberger his sixth save.

If there was one positive to be taken from the evening it was the performance of Luis Severino.

Though he took the loss, the 24-year-old righthander was the best he’s been this second half.

Severino, who came in 4-5 with a 6.83 ERA in his last 11 starts, allowed one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

After allowing a leadoff single to Joe Mauer, Severino retired 15 straight.

Kepler lined one to left with one out in the sixth to snap that streak and Severino’s night would soon conclude. Ehire Adrianza, the No. 9 hitter, pounced on a 0-and-1 changeup and hammered it into the corner in right. Kepler steamed around from first – Torres, the second baseman, might have had a play on him at the plate but fumbled the relay throw – to score for a 1-0 lead. Mauer singled again, putting runners at the corners, but Severino struck out Jorge Polanco swinging at a fastball that went to the backstop (Adrianza did not break for home). Boone then called on David Robertson, who got Rosario on a comebacker for the third out. Severino, at just 83 pitches, looked none too pleased to be coming out.

Robertson retired the first two batters of the bottom half of the seventh but former Yankee Jake Cave doubled and came in on a double by Willians Astudillo. Kepler slammed a single back up the middle to bring on Astudillo to make it 3-0.

The Yankees got their first runner in scoring position in the fifth. After Odorizzi made a terrific play on a Gregorius squibber to the right of the mound – the pitcher made a sliding stop after popping off the mound, then an accurate throw to first – Gary Sanchez walked.

The catcher then, shockingly, stole second, his first of the season and fourth of his career. Luke Voit followed with a liner toward the leftfield corner but Robbie Grossman chased it down with a diving catch. Bird struck out to end the threat.