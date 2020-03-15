Yankees minor-leaguer tests positive for coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. – The coronavirus officially hit home for the Yankees Sunday when it was learned one of their minor league players tested positive for the illness.

The player, who has not yet been identified, is the first minor- or major-leaguer in the sport to have been diagnosed with the virus that has shut down the world of sports and much of the world in general.

As of Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health announced 39 new cases of the coronavirus, a group that included four residents in the Tampa area where the Yankees’ major- and minor-leaguers train.

A Yankees spokesperson said late Sunday morning the minor leaguer who was diagnosed had never been to Steinbrenner Field, where the major-leaguers train during the spring, and had not been linked with anyone on the major league side. However, it is not uncommon for Yankees major-leaguers to get additional work in at the team’s minor league complex, which is just 1.1 miles away from Steinbrenner Field. It was not clear Sunday how many – if any – big-leaguers visited the minor league complex toward the end of last week. The spokesperson said the player who tested positive was immediately quarantined.

Complicating matters is the sheer number of minor-leaguers in camp; in the Yankees' case, it is in the range of 150.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in a conference call that the minor-leaguer woke up Friday morning with symptoms and did not report to the facility that day. He was tested that day. Cashman said the symptoms have since dissipated but the player still remains in isolation per CDC guidelines, along with his two roomates that were with him the last two nights. The Hillsborough County Department of Health is now in charge of the situation with the minor-leaguer, Cashman said.

The Yankees' minor league complex was closed Friday and was set to remain closed through Monday, but Cashman said the facility now will be shut down through March 25.

Before the news of the positive test broke on social media, Major League Baseball issued a memo to teams essentially instructing them to end organized workouts. The Yankees, since spring training officially was suspended Friday, had been holding informal workouts at Steinbrenner Field, which continued Sunday. It would seem, for the moment, those have come to an end.