On Wednesday the quarantine for Yankees minor leaguers and much of their player development staff in place since March 13 officially ends.

And, at the moment, it looks as if the organization will escape with just two of their minor leaguers having tested positive for coronavirus – those positives coming back very early on.

The Yankees minor league complex in Tampa was shut down March 13, on the recommendation of the Florida Department of Health, after one of their players woke up that morning complaining of symptoms indicative of the virus. The player, who did not report to the complex that day, was immediately quarantined and tested. Two days later a second player – who, like the first, was never publicly named – tested positive. That created more than a little bit of anxiety among the approximate 150 minor leaguers in camp that the virus had widely spread throughout the complex.

“Oh for sure,” one minor leaguer said early last week via text, asked if players were “freaking out” somewhat after the second positive test. “Being in that same clubhouse every single day. Showering in the same facility, sharing the same baseballs all day, the sweat in the clubhouse . . . so many variables in play.”

That appears to have not been the case and those minor leaguers not residing locally – or unable to return home for whatever the reason – as of Wednesday will be able to depart Tampa.

While self-quarantined, each minor leaguer and staff had access to three meals a day – or more if desired – which were either delivered to the players or picked up at the complex.

The complex will reopen Wednesday, but GM Brian Cashman said via text Tuesday most of the minor league development staff will continue to work “remotely” and the small number who are at the complex “will practice social distancing.”