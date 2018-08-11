1. Justus Sheffield, LHP/Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The 22-year-old is ranked as the No. 3 overall left-handed pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline, and entering Saturday has gone 5-3 with a 2.16 ERA over 15 starts since his promotion to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on May 6. In his last start he allowed three hits and struck out five in five scoreless innings for the RailRiders against Norfolk on Aug. 9. Sheffield, along with outfielder Clint Frazier, was acquired in the Andrew Miller trade with the Indians in July, 2016.

2. Estevan Florial, OF/Tampa Tarpons

Florial, 20, has batted .273 with an on-base percentage of .372 and has slugged .406 with three teams in 2018. In 57 games with Class A Advanced Tampa this season, he’s slashed .234/.340/.321, with one home run, 19 RBIs, 30 runs scored, and eight stolen bases on 16 attempts. Despite his 50 percent conversion rate at Tampa, Florial has stolen 61 bags on 84 total attempts since the organization signed him in 2015.

3. Jonathan Loaisiga, RHP/Scranton Wilkes-Barre

The organization got a taste of Loaisiga’s potential after he allowed no runs, three hits and struck out six over five innings in his Major-League debut against Tampa Bay on June 15. Through four starts with the Yankees, the 23-year-old righty pitched to the tune of a 3.00 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 18 innings despite making the leap from Double-A Trenton straight to the Majors. Loaisiga was optioned to Scranton Wilkes-Barre following his last appearance on July 2 and was shut down due to right shoulder inflammation. According to reports, he could return to the Yankees before the end of August following a rehab assignment.

4. Albert Abreu, RHP/Tampa

Acquired after dealing Brian McCann to the Astros in November of 2016, Abreu has gone 3-3 with a 4.28 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 52 strikeouts over 48.1 innings pitched in 10 starts with Tampa. Abreu, 22, allowed two runs over 2.2 innings during a rehab start in the Gulf Coast League on Aug. 6. He has gone 3-6 in 2018 with a 6.08 ERA.

5. Domingo Acevedo, RHP/Trenton Thunder

Acevedo, 24, has spent the entire 2018 season with Class Double-A Trenton, compiling a 2-3 record and a 3.06 ERA over 13 appearances (10 starts). He surrendered two runs on five hits and struck out four in a four-inning no-decision against Portland in his last start on July 28, and has not pitched since exiting the game with upper arm soreness.