Yankees No. 1, Mets on No. 6 on Forbes list

The Yankees remain the most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball with a worth of $4 billion, according to Forbes’ annual rankings released on Wednesday morning.

The Yankees have been the most valuable MLB franchise for each of the 21 years Forbes has compiled the list.

According to Forbes, the Yankees generated $619 million of revenue last season. The Yankees’ $4 billion valuation is an eight-percent change over last year, Forbes said. Forbes also reported that average per-game attendance rose 5.3 percent in 2017 and ratings on the team’s YES Network increased by 57 percent — the most in baseball — with an average of 3.57.

Young stars Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Luis Severino had breakout seasons in 2017 as the Yankees made a surprising run to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

The Mets are valued at $2.1 billion by Forbes, which places the franchise as the sixth most valuable in baseball. According to Forbes, Queens Ballpark, LLC, which runs Citi Field for the Mets, had $163 million of revenue in 2017, which was $5 million less than 2016 and $17 million less than 2009, the first year Citi Field was open.

The Dodgers ($3 billion), are the second most valuable franchise, followed by the Cubs ($2.9 billion), Giants ($2.85 billion) and Red Sox ($2.8 billion). The World Series champion Astros are 11th ($1.65 billion).

The Marlins, who were bought by a group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter last summer for $1.2 billion, are valued at $1 billion by Forbes, which is 29th in baseball.

According to Forbes, the average MLB team is now worth $1.645 billion, seven percent more than in 2017.