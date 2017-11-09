Yankees move start times to 6:35 p.m. for April in trial run
Seven night games at the Stadium will begin 30 minutes earlier.
The Yankees announced Thursday that all of their home games Monday through Thursday nights in April will start at 6:35 next season instead of the usual 7:05.
The team said the initiative is “an effort to better accommodate the varying needs of our fans” and that “this trial initiative continues the club’s ongoing efforts to improve the fan experience for every guest at Yankee Stadium.”
The seven games affected by the earlier start times are:
Thursday, April 5 vs. Baltimore
Monday, April 16 vs. Miami
Tuesday, April 17 vs. Miami
Thursday, April 19 vs. Toronto
Monday, April 23 vs. Minnesota
Tuesday, April 24 vs. Minnesota
Wednesday, April 25 vs. Minnesota