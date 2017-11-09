The Yankees announced Thursday that all of their home games Monday through Thursday nights in April will start at 6:35 next season instead of the usual 7:05.

The team said the initiative is “an effort to better accommodate the varying needs of our fans” and that “this trial initiative continues the club’s ongoing efforts to improve the fan experience for every guest at Yankee Stadium.”

The seven games affected by the earlier start times are:

Thursday, April 5 vs. Baltimore

Monday, April 16 vs. Miami

Tuesday, April 17 vs. Miami

Thursday, April 19 vs. Toronto

Monday, April 23 vs. Minnesota

Tuesday, April 24 vs. Minnesota

Wednesday, April 25 vs. Minnesota