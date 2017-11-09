This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Yankees move start times to 6:35 p.m. for April in trial run

Seven night games at the Stadium will begin 30 minutes earlier.

Yankee Stadium before ALCS Game 3 against the

Yankee Stadium before ALCS Game 3 against the Houston Astros on Oct. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Heiman

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
The Yankees announced Thursday that all of their home games Monday through Thursday nights in April will start at 6:35 next season instead of the usual 7:05.

The team said the initiative is “an effort to better accommodate the varying needs of our fans” and that “this trial initiative continues the club’s ongoing efforts to improve the fan experience for every guest at Yankee Stadium.”

The seven games affected by the earlier start times are:

Thursday, April 5 vs. Baltimore

Monday, April 16 vs. Miami

Tuesday, April 17 vs. Miami

Thursday, April 19 vs. Toronto

Monday, April 23 vs. Minnesota

Tuesday, April 24 vs. Minnesota

Wednesday, April 25 vs. Minnesota

