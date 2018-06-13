It was one of the few times this season — maybe the only time — that the Yankees didn’t have the most impressive rookie on the field.

Although Gleyber Torres, a strong American League Rookie of the Year candidate, hit his 12th homer, 19-year-old Nationals outfielder Juan Soto stole the show Wednesday night, hitting two homers and driving in four runs in Washington’s 5-4 victory at the Stadium.

The Yankees, who had won 12 of 16, fell to 43-20.

He hit a three-run homer off Sonny Gray in the fourth inning to give the Nationals a 4-3 lead. Soto also connected off Chasen Shreve in the seventh inning that snapped a tie at 4 and ended a streak of 23 scoreless innings by the Yankees’ bullpen. Soto began the season in Low-A ball and was called up to the majors from Double-A on May 20.

Torres’ blast, a 435-foot shot to left-center in the fifth, had tied it at 4.

Soto, at 19 years, 231 days old, is the youngest to hit a home run in either Yankee Stadium since Ken Griffey Jr., at 19 years, 190 days old, went deep twice May 30, 1989, for the Mariners. Soto came in hitting .328 with three homers and slugging .541 in his first 19 games.

Gray entered 4-4 and his ERA rose to 4.98. He was 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA over his previous four starts, but he pitched more to the season home numbers he toted into the game — 2-2, 7.22 ERA in six Stadium starts. Gray allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, which included a 34-pitch first.

The Yankees had their share of chances but went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded five. After they wasted a Greg Bird double in the seventh, they stranded two more in the eighth. Bird had two hits, including a homer.

Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

The Nationals got to Gray in the first. Leadoff man Adam Eaton cracked a double into the gap in left-center and Trea Turner had an infield hit. Bryce Harper was called out on a full-count curve. Anthony Rendon did get the run in with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Yankees came right back. Brett Gardner led off with a single to center and stole second. He went to third on the play as catcher Spencer Kieboom’s throw trickled into center. Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly to center tied it at 1.

Gray’s oddest inning was the second. Matt Adams opened with a single and Soto walked. Wilmer Difo followed with a bullet straight at Torres, who turned it into a 4-4-6 double play as Adams was doubled off second. Gray picked off Soto to end a nine-pitch inning.

Bird had been in a 9-for-51 (.176) slide since coming off the disabled list and was dropped to seventh in the order Wednesday. He promptly provided Gray a 2-1 lead, swatting a slider out to right.

Another odd inning followed in the third. Eaton singled to left with one out but was thrown out by Gardner trying to stretch. Turner followed with a single and, with Harper at the plate, was picked off, continuing a night of embarrassingly bad work on the bases by the Nationals. With the two pickoffs, Gray matched his career total.

The Yankees tacked on in the bottom half. Judge roped a double to left-center and went to third on Didi Gregorius’ groundout to short. Giancarlo Stanton picked up his second hit of the night — though it was generously scored — on a sharp grounder that got under the glove of third baseman Rendon. Judge scored to make it 3-1.