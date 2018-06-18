WASHINGTON — Brett Gardner woke up Monday morning “encouraged” by how his right knee felt.

But not good enough for the veteran, who had an MRI Sunday that showed some inflammation in the knee, to start in Monday night’s game against the Nationals.

And, though Gardner believes he’ll be able to avoid the disabled list, he couldn’t rule out the possibility either.

“You never want to go on the DL, but you can’t play short-handed for more than a couple days, either, which I understand,” said Gardner, who did feel he could pinch hit Monday night. “I feel like I’ll be able to play in the next day or two. Hopefully be back to full speed and this is just a bump in the road.”

With the uncertainty surrounding the 34-year-old, the Yankees recalled OF Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned utility man Ronald Torreyes.

“Basically it comes down to, with Gardy being a little questionable, though he’s doing a lot better today and we don’t think it’s a DL situation, but we just felt like we needed to be covered with an extra outfielder,” Aaron Boone said before Monday’s first game, a resumed contest from May 15. “So that forced us to make the swap (Torreyes for Frazier). Another difficult decision but one felt like makes the most sense for us right now.”

Gardner said he began feeling some discomfort in the knee during Saturday’s game.

“Didn’t really think too much of it but just woke up in the middle of the night Sunday morning,” Gardner said. “Never really had any leg issues or knee issues before, so it was kind of alarming for me, so I went in for the MRI to get a good look at it.”

The ensuing MRI taken Sunday morning showed inflammation “in a couple of spots.”

“I didn’t do anything at all yesterday, just got a bunch of treatment,” Gardner said. “Definitely encouraged that it feels better waking up today than it did waking up yesterday. So headed in the right direction. At this point I just don’t want to make it worse.”

Frazier: Get us out of there

Frazier, 23, is part of a team at Scranton that has a handful of players who, if with different organizations, likely would be seeing regular time in the big leagues. Besides Frazier there is Brandon Drury, Tyler Austin — who has eight homers and was sent down Thursday — as well as Tyler Wade who, while struggling at the plate in his time in the Bronx, showed big-league capability at multiple positions in the field and even OF Billy McKinney.

“It’s hard not to be unhappy about the situation,” Frazier said. “I’m just happy now I got a change of scenery. But everyone’s chances will come.”

Frazier, who made his debut last season, last appeared in the Majors this season on June 4 as the “26th man” for the Yankees’ double-headers in Detroit.

“I’m just glad to be back, no matter how long it is,” Frazier said. “Just glad to be able to put on a Yankees uniform again right now.”

RHP Giovanny Gallegos served as the 26th man for Monday night’s game.