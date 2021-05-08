Yankees rally for walk-off 11-inning victory over Nationals

The key on this day, quite simply, was getting Max Scherzer out of the game.

Once the Yankees did, they had a fighting chance, and they took advantage — eventually.

Trailing by a run with one out in the ninth, the Yankees tied it against Nationals closer Brad Hand. They rallied to tie it again in the 10th inning before posting a 4-3 walk-off victory in 11 innings on Saturday afternoon in front of 10,850 at the Stadium.

With the bases loaded, none out and the Nationals playing a five-man infield, Gleyber Torres’ infield trickler off Tanner Rainey brought in DJ LeMahieu to win it.

LeMahieu started the inning at second and stayed there when Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk. Aaron Judge walked on four pitches to load the bases. Torres, who forced extra innings with a one-out RBI single in the ninth, then hit a bleeder toward third. Rainey dropped the ball when he tried to barehand it, and in any case, he had no play.

The Yankees had two hits and a walk and struck out 14 times in Scherzer's 7 1/3 innings. The only run off him was Kyle Higashioka's third-inning home run. Scherzer set a record for most strikeouts by an opposing pitcher in this version of Yankee Stadium, which dates to 2009 (the previous record was 13 strikeouts, shared by Cliff Lee of the Rangers and Matthew Boyd of the Tigers).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Nationals took the lead in the top of the 10th with an unearned run off Aroldis Chapman on Trea Turner's sacrifice fly. It was the first run off Chapman in 12 innings this season.

In the bottom of the inning, Clint Frazier started the inning at second — per MLB’s extra-inning rule — with Hand, who blew the save in the ninth, still on the mound. Mike Ford, called upon to lay down the first sacrifice bunt of his big-league career early in his at-bat, got ahead 3-and-1 before lining a fastball to left for an RBI single that tied it at 3-3.

LeMahieu started the ninth with a walk, went to second on Stanton's hard grounder to third and reached third on Judge's bloop single down the rightfield line. Torres' single to right tied it at 2-2.

Before that, the story of the game, whose start was delayed 2 hours, 25 minutes by rain, was about the two starters — three-time Cy Young Award winner Scherzer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.

Kluber, who had gone 2-0 with a 0.61 ERA in his two most recent starts after going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his first four starts, allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The righthander walked three and struck out six.