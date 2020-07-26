WASHINGTON – Gleyber Torres’ quiet start to the season came to an emphatic end Sunday afternoon.

And the timing could not have been better.

His teammates completely handcuffed by Patrick Corbin, Torres provided opportunity for the dugout to exhale with a solo home run in the seventh inning that put the Yankees on the board at last and gave Torres, hitless the first two games, his second hit of the season.

After Luke Voit’s homer later in the inning off righty Will Harris tied it, Torres’ third hit of the day, a liner to center off lefty Sean Doolittle in the eighth, gave the Yankees the lead, and they held on for a 3-2 victory on a 93-degree day at Nationals Park.

The victory, not secured until Zack Britton survived some theater in the ninth, gave the Yankees (2-1) a series win before heading up I-95 North to Philadelphia for a two-game series against Joe Girardi and the Phillies that starts Monday night.

Up until Torres’ blast, the Yankees — except for the 23-year-old shortstop — had experienced nothing but frustration at the hands of Corbin, a Yankees target two offseasons ago who went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA in 2019, his first season with the Nationals. On Sunday, he retired the first 11 he faced and 20 of the first 21 before Torres destroyed a first-pitch fastball to left with one out in the seventh to cut the Yankees’ deficit to 2-1.

Torres snapped Corbin’s streak of 11 straight retired to start the game with a single in the fourth.

Tommy Kahnle came on in the eighth to protect the lead and struck out the first batter he faced, No. 9 hitter Michael A. Taylor. Torres, however, made an errant throw on Trea Turner’s grounder – Torres’ second error in three games after committing five in 10 spring training games before Grapefruit League action was suspended March 12 because of COVID-19 – and Adam Eaton’s double put runners at second and third with one out. Kahnle, however, struck out former Yankee Starlin Castro swinging at his still-nasty changeup, then struck out Eric Thames with the same pitch to end the threat.

Britton, the current closer with Aroldis Chapman recovering from COVID-19, allowed a leadoff infield single to Asdrubal Cabrera. A passed ball charged to Gary Sanchez, moved Emilio Bonifacio to second. But on a ball four pitch to Victor Robles, third baseman Gio Urshela held his tag – on a rocket throw by Sanchez – when Bonifacio slid past the bag trying to steal third for the first out. Britton then got Yan Gomes to fly to center and Taylor to ground to short for his first save.

Chad Green (1-0) picked up the win after striking out two over two scoreless, hitless innings.

Corbin was nonetheless terrific, allowing one run, two hits and no walks over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Jonathan Loaisiga, getting the start after the Yankees needed to use Mike King Saturday night, was mostly sharp during his three innings. With a fastball sitting consistently 96-99, Loaisiga allowed one run, two hits and a walk in three innings, striking out three. David Hale allowed a run in the fourth to make it 2-0, where it stayed until Torres, who hit 38 homers last season, teed off on a first-pitch, 90-mph fastball. Voit’s first homer of the season, coming on a 2-and-0 fastball from Harris, tied it at 2-2.