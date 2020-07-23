The Yankees and Nationals participated in a coordinated display of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, kneeling on the field together after on-field introductions before their Opening Day matchup Thursday in Washington.

Players and coaches each held part of a long black material that ran the length of both baselines while a video denouncing racism played. All then kneeled together in silence.

All players and coaches then stood for the singing of the national anthem before returning to their dugouts.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wore a t-shirt with the words “Black Lives Matter” during his pregame availability, while others wore the same shirt during batting practice.

"I felt like I wanted to wear it," Boone said.

The Nationals announced Wednesday that a Black Lives Matter/MLB stencil will appear on the mound for their season-opening series vs. the Yankees.

The Nationals' statement said all teams would have the stencil during games this weekend as MLB becomes the first professional sports league to attempt games that count during the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Additionally, MLB has stated players can have a patch on their jersey sleeve with either “Black Lives Matter” or “United For Change” on Opening Day.