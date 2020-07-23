TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees, Nationals kneel in support of Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Opening Day matchup

Members of the New York Yankees and Washington

Members of the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals kneel before the start of the first inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Yankees and Nationals participated in a coordinated display of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, kneeling on the field together after on-field introductions before their Opening Day matchup Thursday in Washington.

Players and coaches each held part of a long black material that ran the length of both baselines while a video denouncing racism played. All then kneeled together in silence.

All players and coaches then stood for the singing of the national anthem before returning to their dugouts.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wore a t-shirt with the words “Black Lives Matter” during his pregame availability, while others wore the same shirt during batting practice.

"I felt like I wanted to wear it," Boone said.  

The Nationals announced Wednesday that a Black Lives Matter/MLB stencil will appear on the mound for their season-opening series vs. the Yankees.

The Nationals' statement said all teams would have the stencil during games this weekend as MLB becomes the first professional sports league to attempt games that count during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, MLB has stated players can have a patch on their jersey sleeve with either “Black Lives Matter” or “United For Change” on Opening Day.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Rangers head coach David Quinn at practice on Quinn eager to get started after seeing other sports play games
Mike Francesa during his show at the WFAN Francesa's final WFAN show will be Friday
Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and shortstop Gleyber on Boone thinks handling adversity will give Yanks advantage
Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play Source: Knicks expected to name coach by month's end
A heart is visible in center field with Lennon: Soto news a scary situation on Opening Night 
The championship trophy is held up after Game AP source: MLB, players agree to 16-team playoffs for 2020
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search