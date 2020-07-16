Yanks-Nats opener in D.C. to be played elsewhere?

The Yankees’ nationally televised game against the defending champion Nationals next Thursday is supposed to be a celebration of the return of the first of the four major North American team sports after a 4 ½-month break.

But the gala at Nationals Park was thrown into question on Thursday by a Washington Post report that the Nats are unsure whether they can play in their ballpark because of COVID-19 protocols in the District of Columbia.

The District requires people exposed to the virus to quarantine for 14 days, with no exceptions made for baseball players, coaches and staff, and the Post reported the Nationals are not sure they can meet those requirements.

The Nationals reportedly are considering two alternative sites for the opener: Their Class-A stadium in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Post reported that since the Nationals returned to practice July 3, they have had eight players and one coach enter the District’s 14-day quarantine. Six players traveled to the United States from the Dominican Republic.