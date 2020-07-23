TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Nationals on Opening Day

Scenes from the Yankees' Opening Day matchup against the Washington Nationals to begin the shortened 2020 season on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals
Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals hold a black ribbon to honor Black Lives Matter before playing an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

New York Yankees relief pitchers Chad Green (57),
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Yankees relief pitchers Chad Green (57), left, and Adam Ottavino (0), right, wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts during pregame warm-ups before the start of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

Ceremonial first pitch is thrown by Dr. Anthony
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Ceremonial first pitch is thrown by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases before the start of the during the first inning of an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals stand on the field before their opening day baseball game with no fans in the seats at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws the first pitch of an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99),
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99), wearing a "Black Lives Matter" shirt during team batting practice before the start of opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) adjust
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) adjust his face covering during pregame activities before the start of opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws the
Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws the first pitch to New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks at Nationals Park during an opening day baseball game, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals kneel while holding a black ribbon to honor Black Lives Matter before playing an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. before the start of the first inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the first inning of an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run to center field against Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals kneel during a moment of silence for Black Lives Matter prior to the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.

A Washington Nationals grounds crew member lays down
Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

A Washington Nationals grounds crew member lays down a cleat cleaner next to a BLM (Black Lives Matter) painted on to the pitchers mound prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.

