Yankees-Nationals postponed to June 18

The Yankees and Nationals managed to play all of 5 1/2 innings over the last two days.

Tarp covers the infield during a rain delay

Tarp covers the infield during a rain delay during an interleague baseball game between the Yankees and Nationals at Nationals Park Tuesday in Washington. Photo Credit: AP / Pablo Martinez Monsivais

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
WASHINGTON — Call it a wash.

The Yankees and Nationals managed to play all of 5 1⁄2 innings over the last two days, with rain suspending Tuesday night’s game and more rain and thunderstorms postponing Wednesday’s action.

The suspended game, which was tied at 3 after the Yankees had rallied from a 3-0 deficit after two innings, was set to resume at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, with the regularly scheduled 7:05 game to follow.

Both will be made up, starting at 5:05 p.m., June 18 at Nationals Park.

It was not immediately clear what that would mean for the Yankees’ rotation. CC Sabathia was the scheduled starter for Wednesday night, opposed by Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

Without the rain issues of recent days, the Yankees were slated to go with Sonny Gray, Domingo German and Luis Severino for the weekend series in Kansas City.

“We’re considering a bunch of different things,” Aaron Boone said before Wednesday’s announcement. “Nothing finalized. We’re kind of waiting to see how we get through this day, then we’ll consider how we want to juggle our rotation, if at all and go from there.”

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

