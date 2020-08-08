West Islip native and lifelong Yankees fan Nick Tropeano got to wear a Yankees uniform with No. 35 on his back for two games starting on Thursday.

The former Stony Brook righthander did not get to pitch, though, and on Saturday he was designated for assignment (i.e., taken off the team’s roster) because the Yankees needed to make room for a backup catcher.

Tropeano had been added to the roster before Thursday’s game in Philadelphia because reliever Tommy Kahnle had to undergo Tommy John surgery. Tropeano also was active for Friday’s game against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was tentatively scheduled to speak to the media via Zoom before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rays.

But on Saturday, the Yankees had to place backup catcher Kyle Higashioka on the injured list with a right oblique strain (retroactive to Thursday). They needed a 40-man roster spot to add catcher Erik Kratz, who was traveling with the big-league club as a member of its five-man taxi squad. So they deleted Tropeano.

It’s a tough break for Tropeano, who will turn 30 on Aug. 27. He signed with the Yankees in the offseason as a non-roster free agent and, after not making the season’s original 30-man roster, had been practicing at the team’s alternate site in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Now Tropeano is in roster purgatory. The Yankees have seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. He could end up back at Scranton or he could become a free agent.

“We’ve had to have some tough conversations with people,” manager Aaron Boone said on a Zoom news conference. “In Nick’s case, it became a numbers thing with needing a roster spot because of Higgy. So we had to create that spot. To be here for a couple of days and not be able to pitch, that’s difficult. But it’s just the nature of the situation right now.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boone said Higashioka will have an MRI on Monday when the Yankees return to New York. He did not know how long Higashioka will be out.

It’s the 40-year-old Kratz’s second stint with the Yankees. He played in four games with the 2017 club and went 2-for-2.

Signed as roster depth before the pandemic, Kratz was planning to play for Team USA in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo if he didn’t make a big-league roster, but the Games were postponed to next year.

So Kratz reported to the Yankees’ alternate site before joining the taxi squad on Thursday, when Higashioka first reported some soreness. Kratz started the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rays.

The Yankees also had catcher Chris Iannetta on their 60-man player pool, but he was placed on the restricted list on Friday. Iannetta had been designated for assignment on Aug. 1 and assigned to the alternate site on Tuesday. Boone declined to say why Iannetta was placed on the restricted list. Iannetta told The Athletic he had retired.

The only other healthy catchers in the organization are former Met Josh Thole and career minor-leaguer Max McDowell, both of whom are at the alternate site.

Before Game 1, the Yankees also recalled infielder Thairo Estrada. Before Game 2, they sent Estrada back to the alternate site and recalled righthander Ben Heller.

Righthander Albert Abreu was the “29th man” for both games.

In other news involving Yankees catchers, when Gary Sanchez struck out with the bases loaded in the second inning of Game 1 on Saturday, it dropped him to 3-for-34 with 20 strikeouts. He also had struck out with the bases loaded (on three pitches) in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 1-0 loss to the Rays on Friday night. He was hitting .086 entering Game 2.

New COVID restrictions

Aaron Hicks was asked about the stricter guidelines Major League Baseball has imposed on players in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 after outbreaks hit the Marlins and Cardinals.

“It’s probably going to be a lot more different on planes and stuff like that,” he said. “Our first flight was [Thursday] and that was kind of different. We kind of had to stay where we’re seated and not really mingle around too much . . . It’s kind of what we have to deal with now. It’s kind of the way we’re living. We have to protect ourselves. We have to protect others. It’s kind of become the new normal. I feel like it’s not really affecting us too much.”