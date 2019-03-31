J. A. Happ struggles in first start of season
The veteran lefthander did not carry that momentum into his first start of 2019.
J.A. Happ quickly became a rotation stalwart for the Yankees last season after being acquired from the Blue Jays.
Happ, 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts with Yankees down the stretch last season, allowed four runs and five hits, including two homers, over four innings of Sunday’s 7-5 loss to the Orioles. Most significant was the three-run homer allowed to Renato Nunez in the first inning that gave the Yankees a 3-0 deficit.
“I gave up the base hit and then kind of the infield single and then I made a mistake and he made me pay,” Happ said. “So that was a tough start, it kind of put us in a hole there. It changed sort of hopefully what we wanted the momentum of that game to be. We’re certainly capable of coming back from that but you know, a tough hole to start.”
Happ then allowed a solo homer to Trey Mancini with one out in the third to make it 4-0. The 36-year-old felt he got into somewhat of a groove after that but Aaron Boone went to the bullpen after the fourth, a 1-2-3 inning for Happ.
“I want to stay in the game and try to save [the bullpen] a little bit the best I can,” said Happ, who threw 75 pitches, 50 for strikes. “I felt like I was getting better, but I understand at the same time. Some of the things [Boone] said made sense, too. It is what it is.”
Another step for Betances
Righthander Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) threw off a mound Saturday for the first time in his rehab.
“Another good day for Dellin,” Boone said. “He’ll long toss again, throw another side and then face hitters. [We] feel good about how he’s feeling, how he’s responding each day.”
