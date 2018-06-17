Andy Pettitte stood on the mound again Sunday at the Stadium, throwing pitches against his fellow former Yankees as a first-timer at Old-Timers’ Day. The 46-year-old lefty had stood near the dugout during batting practice as a first-time grandpa, holding his new tiny treasure.

“It’s just amazing,” Pettitte said about being a grandfather, which began six weeks ago with the birth of Preslee Pettitte, his son Josh’s baby girl. “I don’t know how to explain it. I hold her and I sit there and just stare at her. I could stare at her all day long.”

Grandpa Pettitte also has five World Series rings to stare at from his pinstriped days. The “Core Four” member looks at the Yankees’ current core of Baby Bombers and experienced hands and sees the potential for this team to claim the franchise’s first championship since 2009 when Pettitte went 4-0 in the postseason.

“I do, I mean, 100 percent,” said Pettitte, who’s now a high school pitching coach in Houston. “There is so much talent. Obviously, it’s all going to dictate on the health, right? But as strong as the bullpen is and the way this lineup swings the bat, I think they’ve got a great chance to be successful, especially with the experience they got last year to be able to get as close as they did.

“The goal here every year is to win a championship. You don’t always want to win one championship. You almost feel like with this group of players, hopefully you can pull off several of them.”

Several Old-Timers at this 72nd annual event said they see the same championship traits.

“They’ve got this great young talent, veteran pitching, great bullpen,” said Jason Giambi, another first-time Old-Timer. “So they have all the makings of a championship team, no doubt about it . . . They have everything. They can run the bases. They can hit homers. They’re an incredible team.”

Johnny Damon sees one similarity between this team and his 2009 title team.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This team is built a little different, but this team is built to win,” Damon said. “ . . . I love the lineup.”

The Yankees are 46-21 after Tampa Bay avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 win Sunday.

“If their pitching stays healthy, there’s no reason they can’t compete for a world championship,” former Yankees player, coach, manager and general manager Lou Piniella said.

But their starting pitching hasn’t stayed healthy. Masahiro Tanaka is down with strained hamstrings and Jordan Montgomery is lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“I think everybody in the front office and [GM Brian Cashman] have been very open about trying to go out and get another arm in the rotation,” said Nick Swisher, now a special adviser to Cashman.

Swisher delivered the highlight moment in the Old-Timers’ game, his first, sending a three-run homer to the second deck in right.

“Just to be able to run back on that field one more time,” Swisher said, “there’s no better feeling than that.”