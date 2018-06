Yankees Old-Timers' Day 2018

The Yankees celebrated their rich history on Sunday with their annual Old-Timers' Day on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Greats of the past donned the pinstripes once more ahead of their day game in the Bronx.

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Paul O'Neill during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Jason Giambi during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Johnny Damon during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Ron Guidry during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Ron Guidry during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Willie Randolph during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Paul O'Neill during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Bucky Dent during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

The uniform of the late Gene Michael hangs in the dugout during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Aaron Boone during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Reggie Jackson takes a selfie with Dr. Bobby Brown during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Willie Randolph waves to the crowd during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Don Larsen walks off the field during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Whitey Ford during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Reggie Jackson during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Reggie Jackson during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Reggie Jackson during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Whitey Ford during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Johnny Damon during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Lou Piniella during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Don Larsen greets Dr. Bobby Brown during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Dr. Bobby Brown during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Don Larsen greets Dr. Bobby Brown during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Don Larsen during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Jason Giambi during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Nick Swisher during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Ron Guidry during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Nick Swisher during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Nick Swisher greets Don Larsen during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 17, 2018.