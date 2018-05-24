A handful of fan favorites will be back in the Bronx for their Old-Timers’ Day debuts next month.

Former Yankees Andy Pettitte, Jason Giambi and Nick Swisher will be back in Pinstripes for the day as the Yankees celebrate players of the past on Sunday, June 17.

Pettitte, a member of the “Core Four” with five championships to his name, is third in franchise history with 219 wins. Giambi spent seven seasons with the club, hitting 209 home runs between 2002-08. Swisher played four seasons with the Yankees, earning a World Series ring in 2009.

Former Yankees outfielder Dion James and current manager Aaron Boone also will be appearing in their first Old-Timers’ game. James played parts of four seasons with the club, batting .302 with 12 homers in 1992-93 and 1995-96.

Here’s the full list of expected participants in this year’s festivities:

Jesse Barfield

Ron Blomberg

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brian Boehringer

Aaron Boone

Jim Bouton

Scott Bradley

Dr. Bobby Brown

Homer Bush

David Cone

Johnny Damon

Ron Davis

Bucky Dent

Al Downing

Brian Doyle

Mariano Duncan

John Flaherty

Whitey Ford

Jason Giambi

Ron Guidry

Charlie Hayes

Arlene Howard (widow)

Helen Hunter (widow)

Reggie Jackson

Dion James

Jay Johnstone

Scott Kamieniecki

Don Larsen

Graeme Lloyd

Hector Lopez

Jill Martin (widow)

Lee Mazzilli

Ramiro Mendoza

Gene Monahan (trainer)

Diana Munson (widow)

Kay Murcer (widow)

Jeff Nelson

Paul O’Neill

Andy Pettitte

Lou Piniella

Willie Randolph

Bobby Richardson

Mickey Rivers

Nick Swisher

Frank Tepedino

Marcus Thames

Roy White