Andy Pettitte, Jason Giambi, Nick Swisher to make Yankees Old-Timers’ Day debuts
Former outfielder Dion James and current manager Aaron Boone also will appear for the first time.
A handful of fan favorites will be back in the Bronx for their Old-Timers’ Day debuts next month.
Former Yankees Andy Pettitte, Jason Giambi and Nick Swisher will be back in Pinstripes for the day as the Yankees celebrate players of the past on Sunday, June 17.
Pettitte, a member of the “Core Four” with five championships to his name, is third in franchise history with 219 wins. Giambi spent seven seasons with the club, hitting 209 home runs between 2002-08. Swisher played four seasons with the Yankees, earning a World Series ring in 2009.
Former Yankees outfielder Dion James and current manager Aaron Boone also will be appearing in their first Old-Timers’ game. James played parts of four seasons with the club, batting .302 with 12 homers in 1992-93 and 1995-96.
Here’s the full list of expected participants in this year’s festivities:
Jesse Barfield
Ron Blomberg
Brian Boehringer
Aaron Boone
Jim Bouton
Scott Bradley
Dr. Bobby Brown
Homer Bush
David Cone
Johnny Damon
Ron Davis
Bucky Dent
Al Downing
Brian Doyle
Mariano Duncan
John Flaherty
Whitey Ford
Jason Giambi
Ron Guidry
Charlie Hayes
Arlene Howard (widow)
Helen Hunter (widow)
Reggie Jackson
Dion James
Jay Johnstone
Scott Kamieniecki
Don Larsen
Graeme Lloyd
Hector Lopez
Jill Martin (widow)
Lee Mazzilli
Ramiro Mendoza
Gene Monahan (trainer)
Diana Munson (widow)
Kay Murcer (widow)
Jeff Nelson
Paul O’Neill
Andy Pettitte
Lou Piniella
Willie Randolph
Bobby Richardson
Mickey Rivers
Nick Swisher
Frank Tepedino
Marcus Thames
Roy White
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.