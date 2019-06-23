TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees Old-Timers' Day 2019

Scenes from the 2019 edition of the Yankees Old-Timers' Day on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Yankee Stadium.

Former Yankees players including pitching ace Marino Rivera, front, look on from the dugout on Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Whitey Ford, who was unable to make it to the stadium, is introduced on the video board during Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees pitcher Jeff Nelson delivers a pitch during the Old Timer's Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees infielder Willie Randolph throws during the Old Timer's Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees closer Marino Rivera reacts during the Old Timer's Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees players Marino Rivera, right, and Paul O'Neill react during the Old Timer's Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees closer Marino Rivera delivers a pitch during the Old Timer's Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees pitcher Don Larsen waves from his wheelchair before he walks onto the field as he is introduced on Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees pitcher Don Larsen walks onto the field as he is introduced on Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees player Willie Randolph waves as he is introduced on Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees outfielder and manager Lou Piniella looks on during warmups at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees player Paul O'Neill looks on during warmups at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees closer Marino Rivera gestures as he is introduced for the first time at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees closer Marino Rivera runs onto the field as he is introduced for the first time at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees closer Marino Rivera gestures as he is introduced for the first time at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Marino Rivera looks on during warmups on the field at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees closer Marino Rivera runs onto the field as he is introduced for the first time at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees player Reggie Jackson waves his cap as he is introduced at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees players take batting practice at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees outfielder Graeme Lloyd looks on during warmups at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams looks on before he is introduced at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild embraces Marino Rivera at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Former Yankees player Johnny Damon looks on during batting practice at Old-Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

