Yankees Opening Day 2018 in Toronto

Yankees' Aaron Judge tosses his bat after walking during the fifth-inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on March 29, 2018.

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay is honored at the Blue Jays opening day baseball game against the Yankees in Toronto on March 29, 2018.

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis, right, hops out of the way of sliding Yankees' Didi Gregorius (18) after turning a double play in the sixth-inning in Toronto on March 29, 2018.

Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer during the first-inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on March 29 2018.

Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher J.A. Happ, top, delivers against Yankees' Brett Gardner during the first-inning in Toronto on March 29, 2018.

Yankees starter Luis Severino delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on March 29, 2018.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, right, throws out Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Harris as teammate Brandon Drury looks on during the third-inning in Toronto on March 29, 2018.

Both teams line up on the base lines during the playing of the national anthems before the start of the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees is congratulated by Gary Sanchez after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees hits a two-run home run in the first inning on Opening Day during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Manager John Gibbons of the Toronto Blue Jays talks to members of the press in the dugout during batting practice before the start of their game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018.

Toronto Blue Jays players stretch on Opening Day before the start of their game against the Yankees at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018.

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees stretches on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees during batting practice on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018.

Curtis Granderson of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up on Opening Day before the start of a game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons during batting practice on Opening Day against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018 in Toronto.

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees during batting practice on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018.

Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees talks to the Japanese media on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 29, 2018.