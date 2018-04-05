There’s a tendency, when you’re looking at this Yankees lineup, to think there’s no deficit they can’t overcome, and no team they can’t beat into submission.

It certainly seemed that way Wednesday, when the three-headed hydra of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez all hit homers, sending sports radio and back pages into a tizzy that they’ve been anticipating for months. But Thursday provided another reminder entirely: This is baseball, and — to borrow a phrase — you just can’t predict baseball.

The offense that feasted the day before faltered against the Orioles as the Yankees squandered a few late-game opportunities and lost, 5-2, at Yankee Stadium. In addition, the bullpen, which has been surprisingly shaky early this season, faltered in a game-defining seventh. The Orioles scored all five of their runs against Masahiro Tanaka, who made one big mistake, and Chad Green, who made a bunch of little ones. The bullpen has been charged with 16 of the 26 runs scored against the Yankees.

“I’m not seeing any downtick in the stuff,” Aaron Boone said of his bullpen. “I just think they got us a few times . . . There’s no red flags for me stuff-wise.”

The Orioles snapped a five-game losing streak, a stretch that’s been characterized by their inability to score. That is, until Thursday night.

Green allowed two runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning and allowed an inherited runner to score. Tanaka displayed some of the dominance he had in his first start of the season, but a hanging slider to Adam Jones was mashed to the leftfield bleachers for a two-run homer, spelling the beginning of the end of his night. Tanaka allowed three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 6 1⁄3 innings.

“Obviously there’s a lot of frustration there,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “That’s the inning you don’t want to give up a run. To give up a homer like that, especially after scoring a run [the inning before], it’s disappointing and frustrating.”

The Yankees did threaten in the seventh and eighth but left a total of five runners on base. And that three-headed hydra? They went 1-for-11, though that “one” was Aaron Judge’s solo homer in the sixth.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Judge has owned the Orioles, hitting .426 with 11 homers and 24 RBIs last year. With two outs in the sixth he took matters into his own (sizable) hands, jacking Andrew Cashner’s 2-and-1 slider over the wall in right-center for a 1-0 lead, his second homer of the season.

But that particular moment of euphoria was short-lived. Jones turned on Tanaka’s slider and drilled it to left for a two-run homer and a 2-1 lead. One batter later, Tim Beckham singled, ending Tanaka’s night and opening the door for Green, who allowed a run-scoring double to Anthony Santander. Trey Mancini’s two-run single made it 5-1.

The Yankees did manage to get one back in the bottom of the seventh, when Neil Walker — who also made a nifty play, nearly falling into the dugout making a catch on a foul ball in the sixth — singled in Didi Gregorius. But coming to the plate as the tying run, Miguel Andujar popped up, ending the inning.

“We really couldn’t get anything going,” said Judge, who never got his chance to victimize the Orioles from his place in the on-deck circle in the ninth. “You always want that last at-bat in a close situation.”