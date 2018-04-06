CC Sabathia leaves with sore right hip after allowing three home runs
Sabathia was spotted in the dugout after the short hook, shrugging his shoulders.
CC Sabathia left Friday night’s game against the Orioles with a sore right hip, the Yankees announced. He was slated to have an MRI later Friday night.
The 37-year-old lefthander threw 58 pitches and departed at the end of the fourth inning with the Yankees trailing 3-2. Sabathia was spotted in the dugout after the short hook, and Tommy Kahnle came in in relief.
Before that, Sabathia had allowed three solo home runs — two by Manny Machado and another by Chris Davis. He allowed four hits and no walks, striking out three. Sabathia, who wears a brace on his surgically repaired right knee, made his second start of the season. He took a no-decision in his debut after allowing one earned run in five innings.
