CC Sabathia leaves with sore right hip after allowing three home runs

Sabathia was spotted in the dugout after the short hook, shrugging his shoulders.

CC Sabathia of the Yankees looks at a new ball after surrendering a first-inning home run against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April6, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese
CC Sabathia left Friday night’s game against the Orioles with a sore right hip, the Yankees announced. He was slated to have an MRI later Friday night.

The 37-year-old lefthander threw 58 pitches and departed at the end of the fourth inning with the Yankees trailing 3-2. Sabathia was spotted in the dugout after the short hook, and Tommy Kahnle came in in relief.

Before that, Sabathia had allowed three solo home runs — two by Manny Machado and another by Chris Davis. He allowed four hits and no walks, striking out three. Sabathia, who wears a brace on his surgically repaired right knee, made his second start of the season. He took a no-decision in his debut after allowing one earned run in five innings.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

