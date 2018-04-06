CC Sabathia left Friday night’s game against the Orioles with a sore right hip, the Yankees announced. He was slated to have an MRI later Friday night.

The 37-year-old lefthander threw 58 pitches and departed at the end of the fourth inning with the Yankees trailing 3-2. Sabathia was spotted in the dugout after the short hook, and Tommy Kahnle came in in relief.

Before that, Sabathia had allowed three solo home runs — two by Manny Machado and another by Chris Davis. He allowed four hits and no walks, striking out three. Sabathia, who wears a brace on his surgically repaired right knee, made his second start of the season. He took a no-decision in his debut after allowing one earned run in five innings.