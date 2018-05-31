TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees-Orioles’ series opener delayed because of weather

A tarp covers the infield before a game

A tarp covers the infield before a game between the Yankees and Orioles on Thursday in Baltimore. Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print

BALTIMORE — The start of Thursday night’s Yankees series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards was delayed by the threat of inclement weather.

It wasn’t raining when the tarp was put on the field at about 6:30 p.m., but the Orioles’ public address announcer informed fans that the game was going to be delayed indefinitely.

At about 6:55, it still wasn’t raining, but the public address announcer asked fans to leave the open seating areas and get under cover because of the threat of lightning strikes. The forecast called for rain all night.

If the game is played, Sonny Gray will face the Orioles’ Andrew Cashner.

Newsday

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Steven Matz looks on from the Matz’s finger feeling better; Syndergaard further away
Mets third baseman David Wright looks on from David Wright plays catch at Citi Field
Knicks guard Ron Baker brings the ball up Sources: Knicks’ Baker picks up player option
The Yankees' Gary Sanchez talks with teammate Gleyber Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar not in Yanks’ lineup
A look at the area of the Jackie Mets paint over area of Citi Field fire
The NFL's decision to ban players from taking Victor Cruz: 'I Stand By Those Players That Are Protesting'