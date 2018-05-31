BALTIMORE — The start of Thursday night’s Yankees series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards was delayed by the threat of inclement weather.

It wasn’t raining when the tarp was put on the field at about 6:30 p.m., but the Orioles’ public address announcer informed fans that the game was going to be delayed indefinitely.

At about 6:55, it still wasn’t raining, but the public address announcer asked fans to leave the open seating areas and get under cover because of the threat of lightning strikes. The forecast called for rain all night.

If the game is played, Sonny Gray will face the Orioles’ Andrew Cashner.