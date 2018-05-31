BALTIMORE — Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar were not in the starting lineup for different reasons as the Yankees opened a four-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday night.

Sanchez, who was the designated hitter on Wednesday, got a second day off from the rigors of catching. Manager Aaron Boone coyly said that was his thinking, not that he wanted to pair Austin Romine with starter Sonny Gray.

Gray went into the game with a 4.57 ERA in eight starts with Romine behind the plate. It was 15.63 in two starts with Sanchez. As much as Boone says he doesn’t believe in personal catchers, darned if Romine doesn’t keep showing up in catching gear when Gray is on the mound.

Boone also mentioned that he wants to keep Sanchez healthy after a cramping calf forced him out of a game in Texas last week. But Boone then said Sanchez isn’t having any problems with the calf.

Another factor: Sanchez, who snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a two-run single on Wednesday, was batting .211. Romine, who was 10-for-20 with three home runs and nine RBIs in his last seven games dating to May 5, was hitting .358 in limited action.

As for Andujar, he got a night off after colliding with Houston’s Yuli Gurriel on Wednesday. Boone said Andujar was not injured and that he just wanted to get Neil Walker into the lineup.

Warren back

Adam Warren had a locker in the clubhouse and was laughing with his bullpen buddies, but the righthander was not ready to be activated from the disabled list.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Warren, out since April 21 with a strained back, threw three innings for Double-A Trenton on Wednesday, so it’s unlikely he’d be activated before Saturday.

Boone said he doesn’t consider Warren a candidate to start one of the games of Monday’s day/night doubleheader in Detroit. Luis Severino will start one game and the other is TBA (possibly someone from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who is added just for that game).