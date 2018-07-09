BALTIMORE — Aaron Boone laid out the Yankees’ mindset going into Monday’s doubleheader against the cellar-dwelling Orioles. “Get it done,” the manager said.

Well, maybe in Game 2.

In what could only be described as a bad loss, given the teams’ records, the Yankees lost, 5-4, in the first game at Camden Yards.

First baseman Neil Walker’s inability to come up with a potential double-play grounder in the sixth inning swung the game. It extended an inning in which Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer off CC Sabathia that turned the Yankees’ 4-2 lead into a 5-4 deficit.

“That’s part of the game,” Sabathia said of the scorched grounder by Jonathan Schoop that Walker couldn’t handle. “That ball was hit hard. It’s just part of it.”

After scoring three runs the first three innings, the Yankees (58-30) scored one the rest of the way.

The Orioles (25-65) somehow improved to 4-3 against the Yankees this season (they’re 1-9 against the Red Sox).

“They’re all a grind,” Boone said between games, disagreeing with the premise that a loss to the Orioles is worse than one against anyone else. “Every win is a good one and feels good, and the losses sting. It’s get on to the next one.”

The Yankees nearly came back in the ninth against lefty closer Zach Britton, a possible trade target of more than a few teams, including them.

Miguel Andujar, pinch hitting for Walker, led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Brandon Drury’s groundout to second. Kyle Higashioka, who doubled earlier, struck out. Brett Gardner, who drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning single Sunday in Toronto, batted for Tyler Wade and grounded to first, earning Britton his second save.

Orioles righthander Jimmy Yacabonis allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. Mike Wright Jr. (2-0) threw two scoreless innings, and Mychal Givens added a scoreless inning to get the ball to Britton.

Sabathia (6-4, 3.34), unhappy much of the afternoon with umpire John Tumpane’s strike zone, cruised through the first three innings and held a 3-0 lead going into the fourth.

But Manny Machado doubled with one out and Mark Trumbo launched a cutter to leftfield for his 12th homer, making it 3-2. Schoop followed with a single and, after Sabathia struck out Joey Rickard, he walked Trey Mancini to load the bases for Caleb Joseph. Sabathia fell behind 3-and-1 before getting him to ground to third, ending the 31-pitch inning that left him at 72.

The Yankees tacked on a run in the sixth. Giancarlo Stanton, who hit his 22nd homer in the second, led off with a single and went to second on Clint Frazier’s groundout to third. Walker, in a 4-for-45 slide, slashed an 0-and-2 pitch to left for a single that brought in Stanton for a 4-2 lead.

Walker’s day deteriorated after that.

Trumbo walked leading off the sixth, and Schoop hit a sharp grounder to first that looked as if it might result in a double play. Walker kicked it, however, and somehow it was scored a double. Valencia snapped an 0-for-25 skid by blasting a slider to center for his ninth homer.

“I think it was just a pitch that he knew was coming,” said Sabathia, who allowed five runs and seven hits in five-plus innings and hasn’t beaten the Orioles since June 5, 2016. “I probably should have gone a different way right there, especially after he swung at the first one [a slider] and I tried to do it again. That was a mistake on my part.”