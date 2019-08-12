The Yankees’ season-long demolition of the hapless Orioles continued on Monday afternoon with four more home runs in an 8-5 victory in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Didi Gregorius hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin all hit solo shots to back James Paxton, who allowed three runs in six innings.

The Yankees improved to 14-2 (and have a 13-game winning streak) against Baltimore going into Game 2. The Yankees have hit 56 homers against Orioles pitching and have outscored their AL East foes 126-67.

Gregorius’ three-run shot off Gabriel Ynoa (1-7) went into the Yankees bullpen and gave Paxton a 3-1 lead after the Orioles had scored in the top of the first on Renato Nunez’s sacrifice fly. It was Gregorius’ ninth home run.

Two batters later, Torres went deep to right-centerfield to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead. It was Torres’ 24th home run of the season. Eleven have come against the Orioles.

The Yankees made it 5-1 in the second on back-to-back two-out doubles by Brett Gardner and Urshela.

Baltimore’s Trey Mancini homered in the third to make it 5-2. Urshela answered with a 461-foot blast into the leftfield bleachers in the fifth. It was Urshela’s 18th home run.

Anthony Santander homered off Paxton in the sixth, but Maybin hit a solo shot into the leftfield bleachers in the bottom half to make it 7-3. Maybin has eight home runs.

Paxton (8-6) allowed five hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Gregorius just missed a bid for a second three-run homer in the seventh when his long drive off Branden Kline was caught at the right-centerfield wall for a sacrifice fly that gave the Yankees an 8-3 advantage.

With another game in front of him, manager Aaron Boone called on Luis Cessa in the eighth to try to finish off the opener. But Cessa only recorded one out while allowing a run, forcing Boone to bring in Zack Britton with the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate.

Britton struck out Pedro Severino, but walked Jace Peterson to force in a run and bring the Birds to within 8-5. Britton got Stevie Wilkerson to ground to short to end the inning.

Aroldis Chapman retired the side in order in the ninth for his 32nd save.